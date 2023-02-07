is hogwarts legacy co-op? answered

The Harry Potter franchise has been one of the most popular in the world for over two decades, and yet it’s taken up until now for a decent video game adaptation to come about. Developer Avalanche Studios’ open-world RPG is the Harry Potter game that many fans have been wishlisting for a very long time, indeed, but is Hogwarts Legacy co-op? Here’s what you need to know.

Can You Play Co-Op in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

No, there is no co-op gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy. It is a purely single-player experience that has no multiplayer functionality whatsoever.

That might come as somewhat of a disappointment to those who were looking forward to experiencing the game with friends; after all, many recent and popular RPGs have offered some sort of multiplayer option along with the main campaign. Still, at the very least Hogwarts Legacy offers a robust story-driven experience that lasts around 20 hours, and much longer if you really get stuck into all of the side quests.

Now, there is a slim chance that multiplayer functionality could be added to Hogwarts Legacy in the future. The developers haven’t teased anything, but then again neither did Sucker Punch with Ghost of Tsushima, and we all remember the fantastic multiplayer add-on that launched months after its release back in 2020. Anything can happen, but don’t count on it!

Of course, we’ll keep you posted if there’s any further update on that. Until then, that is everything you need to know about whether there is Hogwarts Legacy is co-op. Check back with Twinfinite for more coverage of the game, such as how to improve performance and if you can have pets, and click on the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

