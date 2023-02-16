Top 5 Best Warzone 2 Season 2 Meta Weapons
These powerful loadouts will help give you a leg up over the competition!
Warzone 2 has moved into its second season, bringing new content and some tweaks to the overall balance of its meta. Here we’re compiling the best Warzone 2 Season 2 meta weapons to help give you the edge over the competition in Activision’s uber-popular battle royale. Whether you’re playing on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island, these weapon builds and loadouts are the best choices to go for right now.
Lachmann Sub
It’s true that even despite its nerf, the Fennec 45 is still an excellent SMG, but the meta has definitely shifted in favor of the Lachmann Sub. This high-damage, low-recoil SMG can be enhanced with even better firepower and mobility, which makes it especially effective in close to mid-range encounters. Here are our picks for the best Lachmann Sub loadout, which is designed to control recoil and improve speed:
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
- Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm
- Magazine: 40 Round
- Stock: LM Stockless
TAQ-56
Let’s move on to one of our favorite ARs in Season 2, we have the TAQ-56, which is another strong contender for the best assault rifle in the game and a weapon you should include in your meta loadout. While the M4 is still as strong as ever, the TAQ-56 is a bit of a beast and one of the more dominant guns in the game in Season 2. Here are our picks for the best loadout for the TAQ-56:
- Optic: SZ-Vortex 90
- Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel
- Muzzle: Echoless-80
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
M4
The M4 is arguably one of the most reliable assault rifles in the game in Season 2, and now that the RPK and Fennec are slightly nerfed it’s shining as a top pick for Warzone 2 games — especially on Ashika Island where mobility and control are important. Here are our picks for the best meta M4 Warzone 2 loadout in Season 2, tuned for an Ashika Island run:
- Optic: AIM OP-4.0 Optic
- Underbarrel: FTAC RIPPER 56
- Barrel: High Tower 20″ Barrel
- Muzzle: Harbinger D20
- Magazine: 60 Round
RPK
The RPK has been nerfed for Warzone 2 Season 2, but if you think it’s enough to drop it out of the meta then think again. The RPK is still an absolute beast and still boasts terrific damage output, recoil control, and handling. The reload speed is also just as quick as ever. The only real nerf is the long-range controllability and power, but this build compensates for that nicely:
- Optic: SZ Vortex-90
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Muzzle: Polarfire-S
- Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
If you’re looking for an alternative LMG to run in Warzone 2 Season 2 then try the Sakin MG38.
Vaznev-9K
For Warzone 2 Season 2, the Vaznev-9K is in the spotlight as a meta SMG that is perfect for close-range sniper support. This build is designed to help damage, range, and recoil suppression. It’s obviously designed for very short ranges:
- Lazer: FSS OLE-V LZR
- Barrel: KAS-1 381MM
- Rear Grip: DEMO-X2 Grip
- Muzzle: X10 RR-40
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
So, there you have it. Our picks for the 5 best Warzone 2 Season 2 meta weapon loadouts. For more, here’s some hilarious proximity chat silliness, the best aim assist settings, and how to use the interrogation feature. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.
- Best Gyro Aiming Settings in MW2 and Warzone 2
- Best ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle Loadout in Warzone 2 and MW2
- CoD: Warzone 2 Sea Treasure Tokens Explained: What They Are & How to Use Them
- All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards & Sectors
- How to Speed Up Warzone 2 and MW2 Updates