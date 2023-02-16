Top 5 Best Warzone 2 Season 2 Meta Weapons

Image Source: Activision

Warzone 2 has moved into its second season, bringing new content and some tweaks to the overall balance of its meta. Here we’re compiling the best Warzone 2 Season 2 meta weapons to help give you the edge over the competition in Activision’s uber-popular battle royale. Whether you’re playing on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island, these weapon builds and loadouts are the best choices to go for right now.

Lachmann Sub

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

It’s true that even despite its nerf, the Fennec 45 is still an excellent SMG, but the meta has definitely shifted in favor of the Lachmann Sub. This high-damage, low-recoil SMG can be enhanced with even better firepower and mobility, which makes it especially effective in close to mid-range encounters. Here are our picks for the best Lachmann Sub loadout, which is designed to control recoil and improve speed:

Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10

: Lachmann TCG-10 Muzzle : XRK Sandstorm

: XRK Sandstorm Magazine: 40 Round

40 Round Stock: LM Stockless

TAQ-56

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Let’s move on to one of our favorite ARs in Season 2, we have the TAQ-56, which is another strong contender for the best assault rifle in the game and a weapon you should include in your meta loadout. While the M4 is still as strong as ever, the TAQ-56 is a bit of a beast and one of the more dominant guns in the game in Season 2. Here are our picks for the best loadout for the TAQ-56:

Optic : SZ-Vortex 90

: SZ-Vortex 90 Barrel : 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle : Echoless-80

: Echoless-80 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

M4

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The M4 is arguably one of the most reliable assault rifles in the game in Season 2, and now that the RPK and Fennec are slightly nerfed it’s shining as a top pick for Warzone 2 games — especially on Ashika Island where mobility and control are important. Here are our picks for the best meta M4 Warzone 2 loadout in Season 2, tuned for an Ashika Island run:

Optic : AIM OP-4.0 Optic

: AIM OP-4.0 Optic Underbarrel : FTAC RIPPER 56

: FTAC RIPPER 56 Barrel : High Tower 20″ Barrel

: High Tower 20″ Barrel Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Magazine: 60 Round

RPK

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The RPK has been nerfed for Warzone 2 Season 2, but if you think it’s enough to drop it out of the meta then think again. The RPK is still an absolute beast and still boasts terrific damage output, recoil control, and handling. The reload speed is also just as quick as ever. The only real nerf is the long-range controllability and power, but this build compensates for that nicely:

Optic : SZ Vortex-90

: SZ Vortex-90 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

If you’re looking for an alternative LMG to run in Warzone 2 Season 2 then try the Sakin MG38.

Vaznev-9K

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

For Warzone 2 Season 2, the Vaznev-9K is in the spotlight as a meta SMG that is perfect for close-range sniper support. This build is designed to help damage, range, and recoil suppression. It’s obviously designed for very short ranges:

Lazer : FSS OLE-V LZR

: FSS OLE-V LZR Barrel : KAS-1 381MM

: KAS-1 381MM Rear Grip : DEMO-X2 Grip

: DEMO-X2 Grip Muzzle : X10 RR-40

: X10 RR-40 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

So, there you have it. Our picks for the 5 best Warzone 2 Season 2 meta weapon loadouts. For more, here’s some hilarious proximity chat silliness, the best aim assist settings, and how to use the interrogation feature. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

