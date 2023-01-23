Destiny 2: Best Machine Guns for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Featured Image Source: Bungie

There’s only a handful of options for machine guns in Destiny 2, but luckily there are some really good ones worth using in all game modes. To put in perspective which of these are really the ones you’ll want to use, we’ve come up with a list of the best machine guns in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, and Gambit in 2023.

Best Machine Guns in Destiny 2 PvE, PvP & Gambit (2023)

Image Source: Light.gg

Commemoration (Power, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

(Power, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Corrective Measure (Power, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass raid.

(Power, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass raid. Heir Apparent (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Obtained from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Obtained from Exotic Kiosk. Qullim’s Terminus (Power, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall raid.

(Power, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall raid. Retrofit Escapade (Power, Void) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph activities.

(Power, Void) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph activities. Thunderlord (Power, Arc, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Arc, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Xenophage (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Fixed Odds (Power, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Duality Dungeon.

Machine Guns in PvE have seen better days, but their position has definitely improved since last year when they were more or less unusable in most content.

New additions include Retrofit Escapade, Qullim’s Terminus, and Fixed Odds, all great choices for new Light Subclass 3.0 builds. Recently, Retrofit Escapade has been the “must-have” weapon as it pairs very nicely with Void 3.0 builds.

Even older Exotics like Thunderlord and Xenophage are still great choices to use in endgame content, especially Thunderlord for Arc 3.0 builds. Overall, Machine guns in PvE still serve the same purpose of quickly mowing down waves of enemies.

For PvP, your best bet is going to be something harder hitting like Commemoration or Qullim’s Terminus, as they have better range, and pumping out bullets fast with a machine gun in PvP doesn’t really give you much of an advantage as heavy machine guns always just kill other guardians with a couple of headshots. You’d rather have the range and stability.

That’s all for our best machine guns in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit as of The Witch Queen. If you’re interested in learning more weapon recommendations, then check out all of the related articles we’ve got located right down below.

Related Posts