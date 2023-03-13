How to Beat Nezarec, Final God of Pain in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid

Image Source: Bungie

So you finally made it. You scaled the terraformed Pyramid ship, defeated Zo’aurc, the explicator of planets, and now you’re face to face with Nezarec, the Final God of Pain. It all comes down to this, so let’s not waste any time. Now, let’s discuss how to beat Nezarec, the Final God of Pain in Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares Raid.

Destiny 2 Nezarec Boss Fight Guide

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Nezarec’s fight is chaotic but very straightforward to understand. Essentially, you’re using your knowledge of the first two encounters with the Field of Light and Dark buffs to the fullest during this fight. On the left side of the arena will be the Field of Light buff, while the right side will have the Field of Dark buff. One-to-two players from each side must complete the chain on each side until you plant the final seed location in the back of the arena. Completing both sides will stun Nezarec and start the DPS phase.

However, Nezarec won’t make things that easy, as while players are trying to connect the seeds on each side, he will randomly choose three players to be afflicted with the “Nezarec’s Hatred” debuff. If you are plagued, you will occasionally be bounced in the air by a Psion Blast until it eventually kills you after a short period of time. This makes it incredibly difficult to chain the buffs, as you’re constantly being thrown into the air, making you easy prey for the abundance of Cabal enemies on the ground. That said, there is a way to overcome it.

While Nezarec applies his “Hatred” to three players, another one should use a sniper and shoot his glowing chest, removing the debuff and allowing them to continue the encounter as usual. However, after his chest is pierced, Nezarec will personally inflict the same pain onto the player who shot him, as he will now jump down from his pedestal, chase them around the arena, and try to kill them. Although, simply hovering over him or maneuvering around the environment will be enough to avoid his attacks.

After the Fields of Light and Dark buffs are completed, Nezarec will be stunned for around 25-30 seconds, allowing you to damage him. Ironically, Nezarec has a pretty small health pool, meaning if you have the proper setup and gear, you can very easily one-phase him. Starfire Warlocks, in particular, will make quick work of him.

Does Nezarec Have a Final Stand?

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

As per tradition, Nezarec does indeed have a final stand. When his health bar reaches the line at the far left, he will let out a roar and begin his “countdown.” You’ll have about ten seconds to finish off the remaining portion of his health, or he will float in the air and wipe you. You should use this opportunity to dump anything and everything you have left into him. Supers like Thundercrash or Nova Bomb will work wonders here.

When his health reaches zero, Nezarec will become a tree like other disciples before him, and you will have successfully defeated him! Beating him will give you a chance to earn the Conditional Finality Shotgun. Congratulations, you have completed the Root of Nightmares Raid!

That’s everything you need to know on how to beat Nezarec, the Final God of Pain in Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares Raid. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like where we rank all of the Raids, and more below.

