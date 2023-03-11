How to get Conditional Finality in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

Destiny 2 Lightfall brings with it much content and many improvements. From an entirely new subclass, to a new campaign, and of course, new weapons and armor. One of the most exciting aspects of Destiny 2 is collecting powerful weapons to destroy enemies all across the galaxy, with the most powerful of these being exotic weapons. This is because unlike traditional weapons, exotics have special intrinsic traits to make them even more potent than normal. The newest exotic to hit the field is the Conditional Finality, an exotic shotgun. Here is how players can snag Conditional Finality in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How Players Can Get Conditional Finality In Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Conditional Finality is a very strong exotic shotgun, and the newest raid exotic available in Destiny 2. This devastating weapon is only available for players who make their way through the Root of Nightmares raid, and defeat the final boss, Nezarec, Final God of Pain. In typical raid exotic fashion, there will only be a chance of obtaining this from the final chest of the raid. Whether or not the raid drop protection will exist remains to be seen.

This means players who want to get this exotic should run the raid on each one of their 3 characters each week to have the best chance of obtaining it. In addition to the Conditional Finality, players will also be able to get some quality legendary raid armor and weapons as well.

What does Conditional Finality do in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

One of the most interesting things about the Conditional Finality is that it is a double barrel shotgun that fires two different energy types: Solar and Stasis. That in itself is a good perk, but it is classified as a Kinetic Weapon, so it gains the benefits of multiple weapon types at once. In addition to that, it also has special abilities depending on which pellets hit the target. For the Solar pellets, if most of them hit a target, that target will Ignite. Additionally, for the Stasis pellets, if most of those hit the target, that target will freeze.

Players who want to get access to this gun will need a great fireteam and a little bit of luck, but with a bit of practise you too shall be able to get Conditional Finality from the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2. For more information on Destiny 2 including character guides and exotic weapons, check out our other guides and become a legendary Guardian.

