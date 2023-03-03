Top 5 Best Exotic Weapons for PvE in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie.net

Fans of the Destiny franchise know that the gunplay in the series is some of the absolute best in gaming. With that being said, knowing which guns to choose to become the ultimate Guardian can be a bit overwhelming. There are many different weapon types in Destiny 2 Lightfall, with the exotic weapons being some of the best to use.

This is because exotic weapons have special intrinsic perks that are unique to them as a weapon, so players are able to create special builds or utilize weapons in ways that others simply cannot compete. However, even with so many special abilities and weapons to choose from, certain exotics in the game will stand out above the rest. Here are the top 5 exotics players can use to breeze through PvE in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

1: Quicksilver Storm

Quicksilver Storm was an exclusive exotic auto rifle that was offered to Guardians who purchased the Lightfall expansion and Season Pass bundle. While there is certainly a monetary barrier to entry in unlocking this firearm, players who have it will be able to make great use of its strong single-target and add clearing abilities.

This is because when hitting targets with the Quicksilver Storm, the weapon will launch heat-seeking rockets. When these rockets hit a target, they will load a grenade in the weapon. Up to 3 grenades can be stored, and by holding the reload button, players can switch to an alternate firing mode to shoot these grenades at their foes. This helps to conserve special ammo and can greatly damage majors, while completely decimating groups of minor adds.

How to obtain: Owning the Destiny 2 Lightfall Expansion and Season Pass bundle

2: Osteo Striga

The Osteo Striga was the first craftable exotic weapon added to the game in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen. This hard-hitting SMG is capable of dealing damage at much longer ranges than a normal SMG due to the seeking projectiles that it launches.

As a weapon that can put in work at both close and mid-range, players who choose to use this firearm will immediately notice that it quickly destroys groups of enemies and larger targets alike. This is because it does a lot of damage over time, and when a target dies, they will send out a burst of poison around them, damaging foes around them. This can quickly snowball, making it great for add clear.

Additionally, Warlock players who want to use this weapon are able to use the exotic gloves Necrotic Grip alongside Osteo Striga, causing the poison to chain even more, which can make Void warlocks who use Devour almost unkillable.

How to obtain: Crafting the weapon at the Enclave (Requires Witch Queen expansion)

3) Witherhorde

Image via Twinfinite

The Witherhorde is one of the best weapons for keeping large groups of enemies at bay. When this exotic grenade launcher is fired, it launches a strange Taken projectile that causes a large pool of blight to form on the ground. When enemies step on it, they will take damage. If players score a direct hit, the enemy who dies will explode and drop more blight.

By providing area denial, not only can this weapon help keep players safe by blocking off paths, but it can easily be fired, and then with its catalyst, it will automatically reload, allowing for AoE damage mixed with any other weapon of the player’s choosing. When trying to solo content, this is often one of, if not the best choices.

Players who missed out on this during Season of Arrivals will need to score it from the Exotic Weapon Kiosk in the Tower.

How to obtain: Exotic Weapon Kiosk in Tower

4) Gjallarhorn

Players can get Gjallerhorn once again in Destiny 2 (Image via Twinfinite)

A true Destiny classic, this iconic rocket launcher has made its return, along with some updates when it appeared in the 30th Anniversary Pack. Players who fondly remember this hard-hitting, heat-seeking rocket launcher will be thrilled to take it with them once again into battle, and will need to complete the fun Grasp of Avarice dungeon to unlock this item.

One of the best things about this exotic is that it also bolsters a fireteam’s rockets as well with Wolfpack Rounds, making the entire team do more damage overall. Additionally, players can quickly pop out of cover and fire the heat-seeking rounds to do massive damage, and delete groups of enemies — and look good while doing it.

How to obtain: Complete Exotic Quest from Grasp of Avarice in 30th Anniversary Pack

5) Izanagi’s Burden

Izanagi’s Burden is an extremely potent sniper rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Twinfinite)

Sometimes you just need to ensure a target dies really fast, and that’s just what Izanagi’s Burden does, if you have good aim. Introduced in Season of the Forge, this exotic sniper rifle is capable (with the catalyst) of putting out some serious damage quickly. By combining all the rounds in its magazine into one hard-hitting round, it can flat out destroy all but the most hardy of foes with a well-placed critical.

However, should a player miss their shots, they will have wasted a lot of ammo — and damage. Therefore, those who feel confident in their sniping abilities will find this weapon to be a great addition to any loadout that requires some extreme burst damage from halfway across the map.

How to obtain: Exotic Weapon Kiosk in Tower

For those who are looking for the best exotic weapons for PvE in Destiny 2 Lightfall, any of these on the list will make their journey through the campaign just a bit easier. For other guides and to become the ultimate Guardian, check out our guides section for Destiny 2 here.

