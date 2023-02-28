How To Get Quicksilver Storm Exotic Catalyst In Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie

There are many different powerful exotic weapons in Destiny 2, and the release of the Lightfall expansion will see many more entering the battlefield. One of the exciting aspects of exotic weapons is the catalysts that can be obtained for them. Here is everything players need to know about getting the Quicksilver Storm exotic catalyst in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

For a bit of background info, catalysts allow the weapon to capitalize on its centralized theme, often providing increased power in terms of stats or strengthening abilities. The Quicksilver Storm is a special exotic weapon that players could obtain by purchasing the Lightfall and Annual Pass versions of the game. However, the catalyst was previously not available until the launch of Lightfall, until now.

Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm Exotic Catalyst

These unique pickups can be obtained in many different ways, including through completing Strikes, the Crucible, and even raids. For the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Catalyst, players can obtain it by completing the quest “Any Data Port in the Storm” which has players rapidly defeating targets with Auto Rifles, grenades, and grenade launchers in Neomuna. Grenade launchers will grant the most progress.

Once this is done, players will then need to visit Banshee-44 in the Tower, where he will assign Guardians another step of defeating foes on Neomuna with the alternate fire grenade launcher mode of the Quicksilver Storm.

Completing this step will allow players to return to Banshee-44 in the Tower and claim the catalyst for their Quicksilver Storm. For more information on Destiny 2: Lightfall as well as other new exotic weapons and catalysts, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got below.

