Crowd Pleaser Grenade Launcher: How To Get & What The God Roll Is In Destiny 2

Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2 are set for a massive buff when the upcoming Lightfall DLC arrives. From dealing more damage to an overall increase in stats, it’s safe to assume these weapons will soon become the meta. However, before Lightfall arrives, players should try to obtain a Crowd Pleaser Grenade Launcher, as it could become one of the best weapons to use. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Crowd Pleaser & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How To Obtain The Crowd Pleaser Grenade Launcher In Destiny 2

To obtain the Crowd Pleaser Grenade Launcher, you’ll need to play Gambit. This weapon can be obtained either at the end of a Gambit match or by directly purchasing one from the Drifter. You can buy it from the Drifter using a Gambit engram, which can be earned by increasing your Gambit rank. Increasing your Gambit rank isn’t difficult, as your rank will improve with only a few wins.

What Is The God Roll For The Crowd Pleaser?

Unfortunately, Crowd Pleaser needs a better perk pool for DPS. However, it has a nice set of perks for enemy control, which can help level the playing field in certain situations. Thus, the God Roll you should look for is Ambitious Assassin and Chain Reaction.

Ambitious Assassin will overflow the magazine based on the number of rapid kills after reloading the weapon, while Chain Reaction will create an elemental explosion after a final blow.

With these two perks, one shot of this weapon can wipe an entire field of enemies in a glorious void explosion, while overflowing the gun to have ten shots in the magazine! Crowd Pleaser may not be a DPS machine for bosses, but it can put in some solid work when dealing with an abundance of enemies.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Crowd Pleaser Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like all of the new Strand abilities explained, right down below.

