Image Source: Bungie.net

Week 9 of Season of the Seraph is underway in Destiny 2, and new seasonal challenges have been released. In particular, a challenge called Icy Singularity has stumped some players due to the title’s wording. Thus, completing this challenge has proven a little tricky. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Icy Singularity challenge in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Icy Singularity Challenge Explained

Image Source: Bungie.net

To complete this challenge, you must defeat a certain number of combatants with Void or Stasis “effects” in Gambit. This is where the confusion sets in, as the word “effect” can mean several different things. However, we’re here to clarify that it means abilities specifically. Thus, you need a certain amount of enemies in Gambit with Void or Stasis abilities to complete the challenge. More often than not, the total number of enemies you need to defeat with abilities accumulates to about 50.

You can also speed up the process by defeating “invading” Guardians with Void or Stasis abilities. However, this does not apply if you are the one invading the enemy team. For example, if an enemy Guardian is invading your field and you use a Void Super like a Nova Bomb to kill the opposing Guardian, that will count towards the challenge.

However, if you were to invade the enemy team and use a Nova Bomb on them, this would not count towards the completion. Otherwise, a Void Warlock running a Grenade build should complete this challenge with little effort.

That’s everything you need need to know on how to complete the Icy Singularity challenge in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like how to get the Wendigo Grenade Launcher or how to complete the Trial by Firing Squad challenge.

Related Posts