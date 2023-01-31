Seasonal challenges come in all shapes and forms in Destiny 2. Some make you play PvE, while others, like the Trial by Firing Squad challenge, require you to play certain PvP activities. Some players need clarification on how to complete this challenge properly. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Trial by Firing Squad challenge in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Trial by Firing Squad Challenge Explained

Image Source: Bungie.net

To complete the Trial by Firing Squad challenge, you’ll need to win 20 rounds in Trials of Osiris. This is where the confusion sets in. Rounds are the individual matches you play within a Trials of Osiris match. There are ten rounds in total in every Trials game and the first to win five rounds wins. You win by defeating all three opposing Guardians or capturing the zone that appears in overtime.

Guardians who are adept at PvP can knock this challenge out easily by winning four games in a row with no rounds lost. For those who aren’t skilled in PvP but are looking to complete this challenge, we recommend waiting until the Freelance mode for Trials appears, where you’ll be able to play other solo players like yourself rather than running into groups of three. Unfortunately, there isn’t a timetable for when the Freelance mode will appear, so it might be in your best interest to find some other like-minded players to join you to help win those rounds.

Winning all 20 rounds for the challenge will grant you a huge chunk of XP and a random Trials of Osiris weapon for free! This is a great way to earn a Trials of Osiris weapon for free if you aren’t adept at PvP activities.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Trial by Firing Squad challenge in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to complete the Fleeting Glory challenge or what the best weapons for PvP are.

Related Posts