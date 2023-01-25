Season of the Seraph has an abundance of seasonal and weekly challenges for you to complete in Destiny 2. Some are very straightforward, while others need some specifications on how to complete them. One such example is the Fleeting Glory weekly challenge. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Fleeting Glory weekly challenge in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 The Fleeting Glory Weekly Challenge Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Fleeting Glory challenge tasks you with completing competitive Crucible matches. This is where the confusion sets in. Competitive Crucible matches specifically mean from the Competitive Crucible playlist, as shown in the image above.

This does not include other “Competitive” Crucible game modes such as Iron Banner or Trials of Osiris. Only the Competitive Crucible playlist shown above will count progress toward the challenge. In total, you’ll need about 10 matches to complete the challenge.

However, the more wins you get, the more progress you earn. So instead of 10 matches total, you can win five matches in a row, and the challenge will be completed. Playing with two more people will greatly increase your chances of winning. Earn enough progress, and the challenge will eventually be completed. You’ll earn a lot of XP and glimmer upon claiming it.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Fleeting Glory challenge in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like what the best Fusion Rifles are or what the best Swords are.

