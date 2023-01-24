Destiny 2: Best Fusion Rifles for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Fusion rifles are near and dear to my heart as a longtime user of them going back to the day I got Pocket Infinity in Destiny 1. Naturally, I have lots of strong opinions on them, so let’s go over the best fusion rifles for PvE, PvP, and Gambit in Destiny 2 in 2023.

Best Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2

Best for PvE and Gambit

Image Source: Bungie.net

Likely Suspect (Energy, Void) – Obtained from completing Throne World activities.

(Energy, Void) – Obtained from completing Throne World activities. Glacioclasm (Energy, Void) – Only available during The Dawning event.

(Energy, Void) – Only available during The Dawning event. Delicate Tomb (Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Merciless (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Null Composure – (Void, Energy) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

– (Void, Energy) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. One Thousand Voices (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Telesto (Energy, Void) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Void) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Vex Mythoclast (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Extremely rare drop from completing the raid, Vault of Glass.

(Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Extremely rare drop from completing the raid, Vault of Glass. Deliverance (Kinetic, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Vow of the Disciple raid.

(Kinetic, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Vow of the Disciple raid. Bastion (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

Fusion Rifles have finally gotten the buffs they desperately needed for years, and now, they’re one of the most used weapons in both PvE and PvP.

New additions to the roster include Delicate Tomb, Likely Suspect, and Deliverance, all very powerful Fusion Rifles to aid in clearing waves of enemies.

That said, even the older Fusion Rifles, such as Bastion, Telesto, and even Merciless, are making their return to players’ loadouts. Bastion is an excellent choice for specific encounters in multiple raids, Merciless is fantastic for Burst DPS, and Telesto is a superb choice for Void 3.0 builds.

Overall, Fusion Rifles are currently in a very solid place in the meta. However, a sandbox update is due when the Lightfall DLC arrives, so their position might shift very soon.

Best Fusion Rifles for PvP and Crucible

Image Source: Light.gg

Glacioclasm (Energy, Void) – Only available during The Dawning event.

(Energy, Void) – Only available during The Dawning event. Jotuun (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Available via exotic kiosk.

(Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Available via exotic kiosk. Main Ingredient (Energy, Arc) – Random world drop.

(Energy, Arc) – Random world drop. Telesto (Energy, Void, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Void, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Vex Mythoclast (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Extremely rare drop from completing the raid, Vault of Glass.

(Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Extremely rare drop from completing the raid, Vault of Glass. Likely Suspect (Energy, Void) – Obtained from completing Throne World activities.

(Energy, Void) – Obtained from completing Throne World activities. Burden of Guilt (Kinetic, Stasis) – Possible reward from playing Trials of Osiris.

PvP is a different story when it comes to Fusion Rifles. In the right conditions, the weapons listed above are arguably the strongest to use in the Crucible right now.

For PvP, you want your Fusion Rifle to have as much Range as possible. In this case, guns like Glacioclasm, Main Ingredient, Burden of Guilt, and Likely Suspect all have the potential to defeat your opponents from greater distances than any other Fusion Rifle in the game.

Overall it’s gotten to a point where the weapons listed above almost feel too strong to use in PvP right now. A nerf to Fusion Rifles when Lightfall arrives wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

That’s all for our best fusion rifles in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on Destiny 2-related content.

