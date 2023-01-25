Where Is The Rumble Crucible Playlist in Destiny 2? Explained

Season of the Seraph has been a roller coaster of updates in Destiny 2. In the latest update, the Rumble PvP playlist was supposed to return as a playable game mode rather than be a weekly rotator. However, some issues came up in the update, and Rumble isn’t available. So today, let’s discuss where the Rumble Crucible playlist is in Destiny 2.

Why Isn’t Rumble Available to Play In Destiny 2?

For the short and sweet answer, Rumble is being delayed for a future update with no timetable for when it will release. Rumble was supposed to become available as a standalone playlist in yesterday’s update but has been delayed due to the nearly 24-hour maintenance that was held to fix the bugs and glitches that came with the update.

Bungie is aware Rumble isn’t available currently and are investigating the issue as to why it isn’t and will provide further updates when they have them, as stated by their official Bungie Help Twitter Page.

We're aware that the Rumble Crucible mode isn't currently available as a standalone playlist.

We're also aware that the Evidence Board at the Enclave cannot be interacted with.



These issues are currently being investigated.



More information will be shared when available. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 25, 2023

Unfortunately, this means Guardians will have to wait a little longer before they can square off in the free for all game mode. Hopefully, Bungie will be able to provide updates as to when the beloved playlist will return, but for now, we play the waiting game.

That’s everything you need to know where the Rumble Crucible playlist is in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like what the best Sniper Rifles are.

