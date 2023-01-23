Destiny 2: Best Swords for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Swords recently are undergoing a bit of a renaissance in Destiny 2. For a long time neglected, a recent overhaul of sword mechanics in-game, coupled with very powerful legendary weapons and mods have turned swords into arguably the best weapons in the game for lots of content in Destiny 2. So then, let’s look at the best swords in PvE, PvP & Gambit right now in Destiny 2 for 2023 as of The Witch Queen.

Best Destiny 2 Swords 2023

Best for PvE & Gambit

Crown-Splitter (Titan, Power, Void) – Random world drop.

(Titan, Power, Void) – Random world drop. Falling Guillotine (Void, Power) – Random world drop.

(Void, Power) – Random world drop. Half Truths (Arc, Power) – Possible drop from Xur’s Treasure Horde.

(Arc, Power) – Possible drop from Xur’s Treasure Horde. Quickfang ( Hunter, Power, Void) – Random world drop.

Hunter, Power, Void) – Random world drop. The Lament (Solar, Power, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Solar, Power, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. The Other Half (Void, Power) – Possible drop from Xur’s Treasure Horde.

(Void, Power) – Possible drop from Xur’s Treasure Horde. Bequest (Power, Arc) – Possible drop from completing Deep Stone Crypt raid.

(Power, Arc) – Possible drop from completing Deep Stone Crypt raid. Heartshadow (Power, Void, Exotic) – Possible drop from completing Duality Dungeon.

Swords are in an overall solid spot in PvE currently. You can get away with using them in most endgame content, but unless you’re underpowered, like in a Grandmaster Nightfall, it’s not recommended to use one.

That said, they’re still very strong in essentially everything else, so picking up one of, if not multiple of the listed Swords above would be a great idea.

Unfortunately, we received only a few new Swords throughout the year of The Witch Queen DLC. That said, the ones we had before are still excellent options to choose from, with The Other Half being the most popular among players. Bequest is also getting some attention since it became craftable this past season.

However, if you’re looking for high DPS, then the Exotic Sword Lament will still be your go-to choice. Overall, we need more Swords to work with as we head into the Lightfall DLC.

Best Sword for PvP & Invading in Gambit

Black Talon (Void, Power, Exotic) – Rare exotic world drop.

(Void, Power, Exotic) – Rare exotic world drop. Half Truths (Arc, Power) – Possible drop from Xur’s Treasure Horde.

(Arc, Power) – Possible drop from Xur’s Treasure Horde. The Other Half (Void, Power) – Possible drop from Xur’s Treasure Horde.

If you’re going to commit to being the PvP Sword person in Destiny 2, you might as well go all out and use Black Talon. Black Talon has the Tireless Blade perk to make the most of the limited ammo you get and it of course features the Crow’s Wing perk which allows you to fire a projectile.

Swords, especially Black Talon, can be very effective in PvP but you have to play smart. Make use of your radar, hide as much as possible and use the third-person angle to peek around corners.

Almost no one is going to be mentally prepared to dodge a Crow’s Wing hit, so if you find yourself in a situation where you can’t safely get up in someone’s face, definitely make use of the exotic perk to get kills where you would have otherwise died.

Otherwise, you can catch your opponent by surprise with an Eager Edge if you’re able to get that roll on Half Truths or The Other Half.

