When Do Grandmaster Nightfalls Return In Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph? Answered

We’re a little more than halfway done with Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2. Finally, in the upcoming seventh week of the season, Grandmaster Nightfalls will return. However, some players are still confused on when exactly they will release. So today, let’s discuss when Grandmaster Nightfalls return in Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2.

For the short and sweet answer, Grandmaster Nightfalls will return in Season 19 on Tuesday, Jan 17. at 12 pm Eastern time. As usual, completing all six of the featured Grandmaster Nightfalls will unlock the Conqueror Title. It will also give you access to exclusive Adept Nightfall weapons. However, you will need to wait six weeks in order to do them all, as they only release once per week.

On the other hand, for those who already have the Conqueror Title, you’ll be able to challenge all six Grandmasters at once in order to gild the title immediately. Gilding it will make it appear gold for all to witness, and even track how many times you have gilded it throughout the year.

Destiny 2 Season 19 Grandmaster Nightfalls And Weapons

In Season of the Seraph, another tough lineup of GM’s will be featured for players to challenge. The six featured GM’s for Season 19 are:

The Insight Terminus

The Scarlet Keep

Birthplace of the Vile

The Corrupted

The Glassway

Warden of Nothing

Specifically, each Nightfall will release in the order as listed, starting with Insight Terminus, and ending with Warden of Nothing. Along with them are the Nightfall weapons:

Wendigo GL3 Grenade Launcher

Militia’s Birthright Grenade Launcher

DFA Hand Cannon

Hung Jury Scout Rifle

Mindbender’s Ambition Shotgun

Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle

When completing a Grandmaster Nightfall, you will also have increased chances of earning Exotic Armor and Ascendant Shards as well. Guardians should make sure to really grind these out, as the countdown to the Lightfall DLC is about to begin.

That’s everything you need to know about when Grandmaster Nightfalls return in Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to find the Robo Dog or how to find all of the Security Drones.

