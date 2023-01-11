Season of the Seraph has been full of surprises and mysteries in Destiny 2. Recently, an Exotic mission known as Operation: Seraph’s Shield went live, featuring a brand new Exotic weapon for Guardians to obtain. However, deep within the mission lies one more surprise, a Robotic Dog that Guardians can take home! So today, let’s discuss how to find the Robo Dog in Destiny 2.

How To Find The Robo Dog In Destiny 2

Finding the Robo Dog is really simple; however, unlocking the ability to find him is a much different story. In order to gain access to the door that will allow you to find the pup, you need to find and destroy all 50 Security Drones beforehand. After doing so, the locked door to the left of Maw of Xivu Arath Boss will unlock, and you can go find the dog and bring him home. We have a guide on how to find and destroy all of the Security Drones here.

When the door is unlocked, you will be met with a small jumping puzzle to traverse through. At the end of this puzzle lies a dark room with the Robo Dog standing in the middle. Pet him, and he will teleport to the Helm for you to keep. Congratulations! You now have your very own pet to play and pet within Destiny 2.

That’s everything you need to know on how to find the Robo Dog in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the new Iron Banner Armor or how to fix the Sheep error.

