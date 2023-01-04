With Destiny 2 requiring you to always be online and connected to its servers, chances are you’ll, at some point, stumble into one of the game’s error codes. One error code that players seem to be suffering a lot from during these early days is the Sheep error code. Here is everything you need to know about how to fix the Sheep Error in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Sheep Error Code Fix

According to the Bungie website, the Sheep error code “may occur when players attempt to join a Fireteam in which any member has not updated to the latest version of Destiny.” It’s worth noting straight away that this information is regarding the original game, but this is the only information Bungie currently has available on its website right now.

If you’re getting the Sheep error code while playing Destiny 2, we suggest exiting the game and properly closing the application. Once you’ve done this, press the Options on PS4 and use the Check for Update option. On Xbox One, simply head to your My Games and Apps page, and make sure there are no Destiny 2 updates waiting to be processed.

If this fails, you’ll need to contact Bungie for further technical assistance. Here’s hoping a quick restart of the game or a quick update is all it needs to fix it.

That is everything you need to know about how to fix the Sheep Error in Destiny 2. For more tricks, guides, and handy tips on Destiny 2, be sure to check out all of the related articles down below.