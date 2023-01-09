Image Source: Bungie

Iron Banner has returned for Season 19 of Destiny 2, and with it comes new loot for Guardians to hunt for. This includes the return of the fan-favorite Armor set from the Taken King DLC in Destiny 1, the Iron Companion Gear. However, some players need clarification on how to get this fabled Armor. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Taken King Iron Banner Armor in Destiny 2.

How To Get The Iron Companion Armor in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

There are two ways to obtain the Iron Companion Gear in Destiny 2. The first is by chance; at the end of each Iron Banner match, you will have a slight chance of earning a piece of Iron Banner Armor and Weapons. However, the more efficient way to earn the new Armor would be to increase your Iron Banner rank with Lord Saladin.

Increasing your rank is about as simple as it gets, participate in Iron Banner matches, get some kills, and your level will increase. You can double the progress by wearing Iron Banner Gear, such as Emblems and Ornaments. After gaining enough reputation, you can speak with Lord Saladin, who will have an Iron Engram waiting for you, and decrypt it for a slight chance to earn the new armor.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to sugarcoat that earning the armor will be quite the grind, as it all depends on your RNG. Some of you may be lucky and get a piece after your first match. Others might have to play over 20 matches before they finally get one to drop. Continue to play and complete Iron Banner matches, and eventually, the armor will drop for you.

That's everything you need to know about how to get the Taken King Iron Banner Armor in Destiny 2.

