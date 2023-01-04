Image Source: Bungie

Bungie let loose Destiny’s Rise of Iron expansion back in 2016, and a slew of issues ran free along with it. The launch was plagued with quite a few server issues, and it seems Xbox players are having trouble with just buying the expansion. Here is everything you need to know about how to fix the Query Failed Error in Destiny 2.

If you’re an Xbox One Destiny player, you may have wandered over to the Xbox Store to purchase Rise of Iron. Here, it says the expansion is only available through the Collection bundle. If you already own Destiny’s previous content, however, that’s far from what you’re looking to buy.

Heading into the game, you’ll be able to see a yellow Rise of Iron logo on your map. Click this, and the expansion’s trailer will play, and after, you’ll be prompted to buy Rise of Iron (for the correct expansion price). Clicking to confirm this, unfortunately, brings up the following message for many players:

“Query failed. Could not establish connection to Xbox game store. New Silver purchases will update when you next sign”

According to the user Olivaman, the best way to circumnavigate this is to make sure you’re purchasing with the proper account. Switch to the account Destiny was originally licensed with and you’ll be allowed to purchase Rise of Iron normally.

Other users, like VyhktorScorp69, are finding success by reinstalling the game entirely: “I had to uninstall all of my Destiny installation, reboot my console, and start to reinstall. I selected all the addons and added those to the queue as well. Then I went back to the home screen, and there was a tile with the “See what happened to the fallen lords” and a picture of Rise of Iron on it. I clicked it and it took me to the $30 version of the Rise of Iron, not the bundled one. The pre order code I got from GameStop gave me a $30 Microsoft credit – so I could buy the expansion.” If neither of these solutions works for you, your best bet as of now is to wait. That is everything you need to know about how to fix the Query Failed Error in Destiny 2. For more info on the game, be sure to check all of our related articles down below.

