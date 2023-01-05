Liminal Vigil Sidearm: How To Get & God Roll in Destiny 2

Spire of the Watcher is the sixth Dungeon activity to be added to Destiny 2. Recent Dungeons have followed themes in loot and design, and the Spire of the Watcher features Cowboy-themed gear for Guardians to hunt for, including a brand new Stasis Sidearm known as the Liminal Vigil. Some players need clarification on how to acquire the weapon properly, so today, let’s discuss how to get the Liminal Vigil Sidearm & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Liminal Vigil Sidearm

Image Source: Bungie.net

Unfortunately, the Liminal Vigil Sidearm will require a little more effort than usual to obtain. You must gather a fireteam of three and venture into the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon and defeat the final boss, Perses, to potentially have one drop. However, it’s not a guarantee, as Perses can also drop any of the Armor and Weapons from the previous encounters, so it may take more than one run before finally acquiring it.

That said, the Dungeon is currently farmable until Season 19 ends on February 28th, 2023, when the upcoming Lightfall DLC releases. This means you can continue to play the activity over and over while earning loot, including new drops you didn’t acquire. With a bit of patience, the Liminal Vigil will eventually drop after defeating Perses.

What is the God Roll for the Liminal Vigil?

With the Sidearm finally acquired, it’s time to discuss what roll you should look for. Amongst all of the Sidearms currently in the game, none have a perk that was initially made for a Pulse Rifle. The perk in question is known as Desperado, which is usually featured on top-tier Pulse Rifles like The Messenger, Disparity, and more. For the first time ever, a Sidearm, Liminal Vigil, now has access to it as well, which drastically changes things for the better. The God Roll you should be looking for is Tunnel Vision and Desperado.

Tunnel Vision will grant increased Target Acquisition and Aim-Down Sight Speeds when you reload after defeating an enemy. On the other hand, Desperado increases the gun’s Rate of Fire when you reload after defeating a target.

This pairing works perfectly hand in hand with one after, as they both revolve around reloading when you defeat an enemy. Once you do, the Rate of Fire, Target Acquisition, and Aim-Down Sight Speed will skyrocket, allowing you to shred anything in your path down with ease quickly. This is one of the most potent weapons to use in the Crucible for close-quarter battles.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Liminal Vigil Sidearm in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides like what ranks the PvE subclasses are or how to fix the query failed error.

Related Posts