Destiny 2 Player Flawlessly Solos Spire of the Watcher in an Insane Way

Whenever a new activity releases in Destiny 2, players will rush to try and complete it in any way possible. Typically, this results in players completing these activities by themselves, and the game even rewards you on occasion. However, one Destiny 2 player took this challenge to the extreme by only using one weapon type, not using any Artifact Mods, and not having a HUD.

This player is SamiKat, and here’s a clip of her completing the new Spire of the Watcher Dungeon under these extreme conditions:

OMG YES!!!!!!!!!!! After 17 attempts, I finally completed Spire of the Watcher…



Solo · All-Bows · No HUD · No Artifact Mods

~ and FLAWLESSLY!!! ~



That makes it six of six dungeons! I can't express enough how much I live for these experiences. OMFG, LET'S GO!!!!!#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/LmpBRdcCeF — SamiKat (@samikatplays) December 23, 2022

Not only did she Solo Flawless the new Dungeon under these extreme conditions, but this wasn’t even her first time doing so. She has completed all six of the current Dungeons — those being Shattered Throne, Pit of Heresy, Prophecy, Grasp of Avarice, Duality, and now Spire of the Watcher — with no HUD, no Artifact Mods, and only Bows.

Using only Bows is terrible enough since Bows aren’t the most potent weapons to use in this type of content. But not having any Artifact Mods is especially brutal since, depending on what season she attempts to Solo Flawless these Dungeons, Artifact Mods could increase her chances of surviving tenfold.

Unfortunately, aside from the Solo Flawless Emblem from completing each Dungeon, there isn’t a proper reward to truly congratulate her on this amazing feat. Bungie should really consider making some new rewards for feats of this scale, because it’s clear that Destiny 2 players need more challenges to enjoy the game.

Another huge congratulations to SamiKat for this monumental triumph, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing more amazing things from her. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 news, like new looks at the Strand Subclass or Destiny 2’s placement in the 2022 Game Awards.

