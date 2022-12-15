Image Source: Bungie

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Cowboy Armor in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is no stranger to fashionable cosmetics in the game. Most players would consider the true “endgame” is to make their Guardian look good in any way possible. Now, you’ll have the opportunity to spice things up with a brand new Armor set introduced recently, which players have dubbed the Cowboy Armor. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Cowboy Armor set in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Cowboy Armor in Destiny 2

To obtain the new Cowboy Armor set, you’ll need to gather a fireteam of two other people and make your way into the new Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Completing each encounter will reward a different piece from the set.

For example, the first encounter will reward either the Helmet, Arms, or Leg pieces, the second encounter will reward either the Arms, Chest, or Class Items, and defeating the final boss can drop all of the pieces.

Thankfully, the Dungeon is farmable this season, meaning that even if you don’t get everything you want on the first go, you can simply load back into the Dungeon and try again until you acquire the loot you want.

What Power Level Do You Need to Be for the Dungeon?

Unfortunately for new light players, the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon isn’t something you can hop into immediately. The Normal base power when starting the activity is set at 1570, however, it then scales up as you progress through the Dungeon, where the final boss is set at 1590 power.

Our recommendation would to be at least 1580 base power when attempting to complete this activity. The enemies will hit hard, but you’ll at least have more opportunities to survive rather than being one-shotted by the bosses.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Cowboy Armor in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Ikelos Shotgun, or how to get the Tripwire Canary Bow.

