New Destiny 2 Lightfall Trailer Shows Off the Strand Subclass

Here’s everything you need to know on the brand new Lightfall DLC trailer for Destiny 2.

The Game Awards are live with new rewards, new announcements, and new trailers, including a brand new trailer for the upcoming Lightfall DLC for Destiny 2. In this trailer, we get a brand new look at more gameplay of the new Strand Darkness Subclass, including more looks at the location, Neomuna, located on Neptune.

Here’s a link to the trailer below:

The trailer shows off plenty of PvP and PvE action showcasing the power of the Strand Darkness subclass. This follows the Stasis subclass released in 2020 as part of the Beyond Light expansion. And can we just acknowledge how much the backing music for this trailer absolutely slaps?

Destiny 2 is currently in a downward trend, seeing the lowest player activity numbers in years. However, with the amazing visuals of Neomuna, the power of the Strand Subclass, and more, it’s probably a safe bet the game will see a resurgence in players when the expansion arrives early next year.

When Does Lightfall Release for Destiny 2?

Like the Witch Queen DLC, Lightfall is set to release around the end of February, 2023. Specifically, the Lightfall DLC will release on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. This will be the second-to last DLC of the “Light and Darkness” saga for Destiny 2, with “The Final Shape” DLC concluding it in 2024. The game will not end, but simply start a journey/a new saga.

With that in mind, the countdown to Lightfall has begun as we are a mere few months away from it. Be sure to check out some of our other Destiny 2 posts, like how to complete the Vox Obscura Quest, or how to get the Photo Finish Shader.

