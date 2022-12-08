Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Photo Finish Shader in Destiny 2

Let’s face the facts, fashion is the true endgame in Destiny 2. It’s no secret to any Guardian that how they look determines whether or not they take the game seriously. From using the right Ornaments, down to the right Shader, it can be considered an art. However, some Shaders that look really cool are hard to come to by, like the elusive Photo Finish Shader. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Photo Finish Shader in Destiny 2.

How to Unlock the Photo Finish Shader in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Unfortunately, the Photo Finish Shader is a Guardian Games exclusive Shader, meaning it’s only available when the Guardian Games event is active. This past year, Guardian Games was a three-week-long event that took place around early August, where each class would compete to see who was the best.

This time around, Warlocks won, and now all three classes are tied at one win each. Photo Finish was a part of the exclusive rewards for playing during the event, where players could buy the shader from the Eververse Store while the event was active.

When Will the Guardian Games Return?

Basing it off previous examples, including this past year, it’s safe to say the Guardian Games event will return sometime in late 2023, around early August. That is also when we can roughly expect to see the Photo Finish Shader return as part of the event, and it will cost about 300 Bright Dust to purchase in the Eververse Store.

That's everything you need to know on how to get the Photo Finish Shader in Destiny 2.

