Iron Banner has arrived in the tower for Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2. This time around, Lord Saladin has brought some returning gear back to the loot pool for Guardians to chase for, including the return of a year-one Auto Rifle known as the Dark Decider. However, some players need clarification on how to obtain this fabled gun. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Dark Decider Auto Rifle & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Dark Decider in Destiny 2

To earn the Dark Decider, you must venture into the featured Iron Banner game mode and increase your rank until you reach level four with Lord Saladin. Simply completing matches and securing kills will be the fastest way to gain reputation points. After getting rank four, head back to the tower and speak with Lord Saladin, who will reward you with the Dark Decider Auto Rifle.

You can earn further copies of the Dark Decider after completing Iron Banner matches or focusing Iron Banner Engrams on it with Lord Saladin. However, buying copies from Lord Saladin is expensive, so make sure to stock up on Legendary Shards ahead of time, as it’ll cost you 100 per purchase.

What Is the God Roll for the Dark Decider?

With the Dark Decider acquired, it’s time to discuss what roll you should aim for the gun. For Auto Rifles to compete in today’s meta, you’ll want perks that can increase the weapon’s stability and range. With that in mind, the Dark Decider has two perks that will do precisely that. The God Roll you should be looking for is Iron Grip and Rangefinder.

Iron Grip will increase the weapon’s stability by 20, at the cost of -30 reload speed. On the other hand, Rangefinder will increase the gun’s range and zoom when aiming down sights by 30%. Having a good damage perk usually helps many weapons, but in this case, we want to ensure you win your one-on-ones more often. Auto Rifles could be in a better place in the current sandbox, but with these perks, the Dark Decider might become the exception.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Dark Decider Auto Rifle in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like where to find all of the Resonance Amp Codes or how to complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

