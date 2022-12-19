How To Get Exalted Truth Hand Cannon & What The God Roll For It Is In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Exalted Truth Hand Cannon in Destiny 2.

Trials of Osiris has returned in Season 19 of Destiny 2, and with a new season comes new weapons for Guardians to hunt for, including a brand new Trials of Osiris Hand Cannon, Exalted Truth. However, players need clarification about when they can earn this weapon from Saint-14. So here is everything you need to know about how to get the Exalted Truth Hand Cannon & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Exalted Truth in Destiny 2

The Exalted Truth Hand Cannon is a Trial of Osiris exclusive weapon, meaning the gun can only be obtained from this activity specifically. Players can earn this weapon for the first time by leveling up their Trials of Osiris Rank with Saint 14 to rank 10.

You can increase your rank by simply participating in Trials of Osiris matches, win or lose. Afterward, you can buy more copies from him using Trials of Osiris Engrams.

Keep in mind buying further copies of the gun is a costly ordeal, as it costs 100 Legendary Shards and 50,000 Glimmer per purchase. However, for those who do, we can now discuss what roll you should be looking for on it.

What is the God Roll for the Exalted Truth?

Hand Cannons are very straightforward guns, and you either want perks that can boost their range or ones that can increase your damage. In this case, the Exalted Truth has two perks that can do both for you easily. The God Roll you should be looking for is Rangefinder and Kill Clip.

As one would expect, Rangefinder boosts the gun’s overall range and zoom when aiming down sights, while Kill Clip grants a 25% damage bonus for a short period of time when you reload after a kill.

This combo works hand in hand with one another as it will allow the user to secure kills more efficiently at longer ranges with Rangefinder; then, once they get a kill, they can reload with Kill Clip and swiftly defeat someone else with ease. It’s safe to assume this weapon is going to be a staple for many loadouts in the near future.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Exalted Truth Hand Cannon in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Ikelos Hand Cannon or how to get the Lodbrok Auto Rifle.

