Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Ikelos Hand Cannon in Destiny 2.

Amongst all of the Ikelos weapons from the Warmind DLC in Destiny 2, the Ikelos Hand Cannon was by far the weakest of the batch. However, in Season 19, the Ikelos weapons have returned to the loot pool with a new set of perks. Will these new perks allow the Ikelos Hand Cannon to become a top-tier weapon? Let’s find out. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Ikelos Hand Cannon & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Ikelos Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

In order to earn your first copy of the Ikelos Hand Cannon, you’ll need to unlock a Seraph node with an Override Frequency. In your inventory, you can make an Override Frequency with four Resonant Stems via your Resonance Amp. Once you do so, head to the planet it describes, find the Seraph node, and the Ikelos Hand Cannon will eventually drop.

Afterward, you can buy more copies from the Exo Frame on the Helm’s west side. It will cost four Resonant Stem and 1 Umbral Engram to purchase future copies.

What Is the God Roll for the Ikelos Hand Cannon?

As mentioned before, the Ikelos Hand Cannon received a new slew of perks in Season 19. Thankfully, these new additions are just what the gun needed to be considered a top-tier weapon. Thus, the God Roll you should be looking for is Rapid Hit and Frenzy.

Rapid Hit grants increased reload speed after landing a precision hit, while Frenzy grants increased damage, handling, and reload speed after being in battle for a period of time.

Previously during the Warmind DLC, the Ikelos Hand Cannon had little to no reload perks, which made the gun difficult to use in most situations. However, with the addition of the above mentioned perks, the Ikelos Hand Cannon can now comfortably fit into a solid Void 3.0 build for Guardians to enjoy.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Ikelos Hand Cannon in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides like how to get the Lodbrok Auto Rifle or how to get the Abyss Inverted Ornament.

