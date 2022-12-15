Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Lodbrok Auto Rifle in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 features multiple different “factions” throughout the game. Specifically, these factions make exclusive weapons and armor for Guardians to enjoy. A prime example is the brand new Haake Auto Rifle known as the Lodbrok-C. This particular weapon has made quite an impact within the community as it might be a contender to be one of the best Auto Rifles in the game. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Lodbrok Auto Rifle & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Lodbrok Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

The Lodbrok-C is a world loot drop, meaning it can be obtained from about any game activity. Unfortunately, that really doesn’t narrow down how to get one properly. World loot can be obtained by simply playing the game, but there are ways to make them drop faster for you.

Our best recommendation would be to hop into the Vanguard Operations playlist, and speed run through them. These activities can be completed with relative ease within 10 minutes, and it will give you the highest chance to earn World loot fast.

What Is the God Roll for the Lodbrok?

Now that we know how to obtain the Lodbrok, it’s time to talk about what rolls you should be looking for on it. This weapon has a surplus of PVP-focused perks, with a lot of solid pairings to choose from. However, only two can be considered the “God Roll” for it. Thus, the perks you should be looking for on the Lodbrok is Dynamic Sway Reduction and Target Lock.

Dynamic Sway Reduction will increase accuracy and stability the longer you hold down the trigger, while Target Lock, a brand new perk introduced in Season 19, increases your damage the longer you fire the gun.

This potentially is one of the strongest new pairings in the game, as each perk revolves around you holding down the trigger, which will increase your accuracy, stability, and damage, allowing for great ease of use in PVP content.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Lodbrok Auto Rifle in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the new Cowboy Armor or why the Jade Rabbit was disabled.

