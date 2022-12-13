How To Get The Prolonged Engagement Submachine Gun & What The God Roll For It Is In Destiny 2

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Prolonged Engagement SMG in Destiny 2.

With a new season in Destiny 2 comes new weapons for Guardians to hunt for in numerous activities. In Season 19, a new Stasis Submachine Gun, known as the Prolonged Engagement, is now available and it’s caused quite the uproar within the community, as this gun could potentially be one of the strongest PVE weapons in the game. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Prolonged Engagement & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How To Get The Prolonged Engagement in Destiny 2

The Prolonged Engagement SMG can only be obtained by playing Vanguard activities, specifically Vanguard Operations, Nightfall Strikes, and Grandmaster Nightfalls. After successfully completing either one of these activities, you’ll have a chance of one dropping from the loot chest.

For those trying to earn one as fast as possible, then grinding through the normal Vanguard Operations playlist will be your best bet, as you can breeze through most of them within 10 minutes or so. Since the Prolonged Engagement is the featured Vanguard weapon in Season 19, it has a higher drop rate than the other Vanguard weapons, so after a few Vanguard Operations, one should drop for you.

Destiny 2 Prolonged Engagement God Roll

As mentioned before, the Prolonged Engagement SMG has the potential to be one of the strongest weapons in the game, but specifically in PVE content. This weapon can reach its full potential with a select set of perks that can allow the gun to mow down waves of enemies with ease. The God Roll you should be looking for is Subsistence and Frenzy.

Subsistence will partially reload the gun from reserves after securing multiple kills, while Frenzy will grant increased reload speed, stability, handling, and accuracy after being in battle for a period of time.

For players who played when the Witch Queen DLC launched, they most likely will fondly remember when the Void Submachine Gun, Funnelweb, used this same pair of perks to dominate the PVE endgame with Void 3.0 builds. With these perks, Prolonged Engagement essentially becomes a Funnelweb 2.0, but with Stasis damage instead. Overall, a must have weapon for endgame PVE activities and potential Stasis builds.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Prolonged Engagement Submachine Gun in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Disparity Pulse Rifle, or how to get the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow.

