Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Hierarchy of Needs in Destiny 2.

A new Dungeon has been released in Destiny 2, known as the Spire of the Water. This new Dungeon has plenty of loot for Guardians to find, including a brand-new Exotic Bow called the Hierarchy of Needs. However, some players need help with obtaining this elusive new Bow. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Exotic Bow Hierarchy of Needs in Destiny 2.

How To Get The Hierarchy of Needs

To obtain the Hierarchy of Needs, you must venture into the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon and defeat the final boss, Persys. However, it is not guaranteed to drop, so it may take a few attempts until you finally earn it. You’ll have one chance per character per week to obtain it, and if it doesn’t drop on any of those first three attempts, you’ll have to wait until the next weekly reset to try again.

You can, however, increase your chances of earning it by completing various triumphs associated with the Dungeon, such as completing it with a full fireteam of the same class, for example. Complete the triumphs, defeat the boss each week, and eventually, the Hierarchy of Needs will drop for you.

How To Get The Hierarchy of Needs Catalyst

To obtain the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Catalyst, you must complete the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon on Master difficulty. The power level is set at 1610 and will now feature Champions into the mix to make things more challenging for you and your fireteam.

If you manage to overcome the hardships, the Catalyst will be a guaranteed drop after defeating the final boss, but only if you have the Hierarchy of Needs beforehand. The Catalyst will not drop if you do not have the Bow before attempting Master difficulty.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Heritage Shotgun or how to fix the Oliver error.

