Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Abyss Inverted Ornament in Destiny 2.

A new season has arrived in Destiny 2, and with a new season comes new cosmetics for Guardians to enjoy. Amongst all of the new cosmetics introduced in Season 19, the new Heart of Inmost Ornament, Abyss Inverted, is easily the most popular. However, some Guardians are confused about how to earn this Ornament. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Abyss Inverted Ornament for the Heart of Inmost Light Exotic Chest piece in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Abyss Inverted Ornament in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

There are only two ways to obtain the Abyss Inverted Ornament for the Exotic Heart of Inmost Light Chest piece, both of which involve the Eververse Store. You can obtain it immediately if you spend 600 Silver for it in the Season of the Seraph Eververse Store section. 600 Silver is $6.00 in U.S. currency. However, for those of you who do not wish to spend real money on it, there is an alternative option.

Later in the season, the Ornament will become available in the Bright Dust section of the Eververse Store. Typically, Exotic Ornaments cost around 1,500 Bright Dust to purchase; however, it can range from higher to lower prices on given occasions, but 1,500 is usually the safest bet.

How Long Will the Ornament be Available For?

Rest assured, the Abyss Inverted Ornament isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It will be featured on the main screen of the Eververse Store for the remainder of Season 19 until Feb 28. 2023, when the Lightfall DLC launches. Afterward, the Ornament will simply be moved into the Archive section of the store and can still be bought will Silver.

However, after Season 19, players can no longer purchase it with Bright Dust, so if you’re a player who is against using real money but still want the Ornament, you have from now until the Lightfall DLC to acquire it for free.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Abyss Inverted Ornament in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Cowboy Armor set or how to get Insight for the War Table.

Related Posts