How to Get Insight in Destiny 2 for the War Table

Debuted in Season of the Chosen of The Witch Queen expansion, War Table is a new Destiny 2 vendor, which is an ultimate destination to unlock all of your seasonal upgrades. By upgrading this at H.E.L.M., you will able to gain the seasonal currency faster and unlock new upgrades. However, ascending War Table requires you to gain Insight, which is why we’ve put together all the ways to earn Insight in Destiny 2.

How do You Gain Insight for the War Table in Destiny 2? Answered

As is tradition, Destiny 2 Seasonal currencies can only be obtained via seasonal challenges, and Insight is no exception. Therefore, the only way to obtain Insight in Destiny 2 is by completing the seasonal challenges listed under the quest tab.

Every week, Bungie introduces a new set of seasonal challenges, which means there’s always an opportunity to earn seasonal currencies like Insight. The quest reset usually occurs on Tuesday, so if you’re working on a challenge, make sure you accomplish it before it disappears from the game.

Unfortunately, seasonal challenges offer a very limited amount – as low as one Insight per week – of seasonal currency upon completion. For this reason, it’s a daunting task to earn a fair amount of seasonal currencies in Destiny 2.

How to Buy War Table Upgrades

After earning enough Insight, you can purchase War Table upgrades at H.E.L.M., like Armor Decoding Clearance, Throne World Surveillance, and more. Similar to the seasonal quests, new War Table upgrades unlock every week.

To upgrade the War Table in Destiny 2, simply interact with it, then click on the wide Upgrade banner inside the War Table menu.

That’s everything you need to know about earning Insight in Destiny 2. For more related info and other Destiny 2 news, be sure to check out other guides on how to get Star Baker Title in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 as well as how to get the Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle.

