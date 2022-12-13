Destiny 2 Daily & Weekly Reset Times, Explained

As was the case with the first game, there are Destiny 2 daily and weekly resets, where certain activities and milestones will start yielding better rewards again.

Daily Reset Times

According to Bungie’s support website, the daily reset takes place at the following time:

Pacific Time: 10am

Eastern Time: 1pm

UK Time: 6pm

Central European Time: 7pm

At this time, the following things will be reset each day:

Vendor Bounties

Vendor Stock

Material conversions

Changes to Vanguard and Strike Modifiers

Changes to Spider’s Materials

Legendary Lost Sectors

Eververse Daily Discounted Item

Trials of Osiris/ Xur location (only on Fridays, and leaving on Tuesday with the weekly reset).

Weekly Reset Times

In Destiny 2, the weekly reset time is Tuesday at the following times around the world:

Pacific Time: 10am

Eastern Time: 1pm

UK Time: 6pm

Central European Time: 7pm

Here’s what you can expect from the weekly reset every Tuesday:

Crucible Challenges

Raid Challenges

Raid Encounters

Raid Checkpoints

Europa Powerful Rewards

Vendor Bounties

Gambit Weekly Challenge

Strike Playlist Weekly Challenge

Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike and Challenge

Weekly Clan Engrams

Weekly Clan XP Caps

Eververse Bright Dust Selections

Trials of Osiris Rewards

Seasonal Weekly Rituals

It’s worth noting that you’re only able to redeem your rewards once a week, but don’t worry! If you forget to claim any before the reset, they’ll just be auto-decrypted so you can grab them when you next log in.

Seasonal Resets

Finally, you’ve got the Seasonal resets, which impact the progression and rewards for many activities, features, and events. These don’t have a set release or reset schedule, however, and are often announced by Bungie a few weeks in advance.

The following activities and events are impacted by a Seasonal Ritual reset:

Iron Banner Seasonal Challenges

Clan Level and Seasonal XP Progress

Season Pass Progress

Eververse Inventory

Guided Games Seeker Tickets

Crucible Valor and Glory Ranks

Seasonal Vendor Progression

That’s everything you need to know on what Destiny 2’s weekly reset and daily reset times are. Be sure to check our Destiny 2 wiki for more information on the game. We’re also in peak Dawning season in Destiny 2! We have covered the game in full, so be sure to check out our guides, including this one with all recipes.

