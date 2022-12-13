Destiny 2 Daily & Weekly Reset Times, Explained
Consider building your play schedule around the resets.
As was the case with the first game, there are Destiny 2 daily and weekly resets, where certain activities and milestones will start yielding better rewards again.
Daily Reset Times
According to Bungie’s support website, the daily reset takes place at the following time:
- Pacific Time: 10am
- Eastern Time: 1pm
- UK Time: 6pm
- Central European Time: 7pm
At this time, the following things will be reset each day:
- Vendor Bounties
- Vendor Stock
- Material conversions
- Changes to Vanguard and Strike Modifiers
- Changes to Spider’s Materials
- Legendary Lost Sectors
- Eververse Daily Discounted Item
- Trials of Osiris/ Xur location (only on Fridays, and leaving on Tuesday with the weekly reset).
Weekly Reset Times
In Destiny 2, the weekly reset time is Tuesday at the following times around the world:
- Pacific Time: 10am
- Eastern Time: 1pm
- UK Time: 6pm
- Central European Time: 7pm
Here’s what you can expect from the weekly reset every Tuesday:
- Crucible Challenges
- Raid Challenges
- Raid Encounters
- Raid Checkpoints
- Europa Powerful Rewards
- Vendor Bounties
- Gambit Weekly Challenge
- Strike Playlist Weekly Challenge
- Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike and Challenge
- Weekly Clan Engrams
- Weekly Clan XP Caps
- Eververse Bright Dust Selections
- Trials of Osiris Rewards
- Seasonal Weekly Rituals
It’s worth noting that you’re only able to redeem your rewards once a week, but don’t worry! If you forget to claim any before the reset, they’ll just be auto-decrypted so you can grab them when you next log in.
Seasonal Resets
Finally, you’ve got the Seasonal resets, which impact the progression and rewards for many activities, features, and events. These don’t have a set release or reset schedule, however, and are often announced by Bungie a few weeks in advance.
The following activities and events are impacted by a Seasonal Ritual reset:
- Iron Banner Seasonal Challenges
- Clan Level and Seasonal XP Progress
- Season Pass Progress
- Eververse Inventory
- Guided Games Seeker Tickets
- Crucible Valor and Glory Ranks
- Seasonal Vendor Progression
That's everything you need to know on what Destiny 2's weekly reset and daily reset times are. Be sure to check our Destiny 2 wiki for more information on the game. We're also in peak Dawning season in Destiny 2!
