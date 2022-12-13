How to Get Star Baker Title in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Image Source: Bungie

It’s that time of the year in Destiny 2 when the titular community event, The Dawning, makes its triumphant return. Tasking players to spread the holiday cheer while earning some holiday gear, this event packs plenty of content to unfold over the course of two weeks. The ultimate prize for your hard work is the Star Baker title, and here’s what you need to know on how to earn it in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2022 event.

Destiny 2 Dawning Star Baker Title Guide

The first thing you need to do is you must head to the Tower and complete Eva Levante’s tutorial quest. Once you complete that, open up your menu, head to Triumphs, and under Seals, you’ll find the Star Baker Triumphs Seal. To earn Star Baker, you must complete all 16 Triumphs, granting you the Star Baker title.

The challenges are relatively straightforward, provided you spend plenty of time playing a variety of game modes and experimenting with different loadouts. The title can also be gilded to show off your complete dedication to the holiday season.

All Triumphs in Destiny 2 Dawning Event

Here are all 16 Triumphs that must complete:

Dawn of the Dawning: Complete the Dawning introduction quests, “Bake a Cookie” and “Give Zavala a Gift.”

Complete the Dawning introduction quests, “Bake a Cookie” and “Give Zavala a Gift.” Amateur Baker: Bake 6 cookies.

Bake 6 cookies. Adept Baker: Bake 13 cookies.

Bake 13 cookies. Expert Baker: Bake 20 cookies.

Bake 20 cookies. Shopping Spree: Purchase all 12 Dawning upgrades from Eva with Dawning Spirit.

Purchase all 12 Dawning upgrades from Eva with Dawning Spirit. Snowball Ops: Defeat 100 combatants with snowballs in the Vanguard Ops playlist.

Defeat 100 combatants with snowballs in the Vanguard Ops playlist. Snowball Dares: Defeat 100 combatants with snowballs in Dares of Eternity.

Defeat 100 combatants with snowballs in Dares of Eternity. Thundersnow: Defeat combatants or Guardians with Arc weapons or abilities.

Defeat combatants or Guardians with Arc weapons or abilities. Deep Freeze: Defeat combatants or Guardians with Stasis weapons or abilities.

Defeat combatants or Guardians with Stasis weapons or abilities. Snowmelt: Defeat combatants or Guardians with Solar weapons or abilities.

Defeat combatants or Guardians with Solar weapons or abilities. They Call it sNOw: Defeat combatants or Guardians with Void weapons or abilities.

Defeat combatants or Guardians with Void weapons or abilities. Vanguard Eternity: Complete Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities.

Complete Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities. Competitive Spirit: Complete Crucible or Gambit matches.

Complete Crucible or Gambit matches. Nightmare Seraph Before Dawning: Complete Nightmare Containments or Heist Battlegrounds.

Complete Nightmare Containments or Heist Battlegrounds. When Light Comes to Dawn-ing: Complete activities in Savathûn’s Throne World.

Complete activities in Savathûn’s Throne World. Bake-extravaganza: Bake 50 cookies.

That’s all you need to know on how to earn the Star Baker title in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2022 event. Be sure to check out our related articles to help out your Dawning grind, such as how to get Stay Frosty, a recipe list for all the cookies, or how to earn Dawning armor sets.

