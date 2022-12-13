How to Get Stay Frosty Legendary Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Image Source: Bungie

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2.

The holiday season has arrived in Destiny 2 with the return of the Dawning event, and with it come new weapons and armor for Guardians to enjoy. One of which is a brand new Stasis Pulse Rifle called “Stay Frosty.” This weapon is only available for a limited time, and some players are confused about how to get it. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle & and what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 DawningStay Frosty Guide

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To obtain the Stay Frost Pulse Rifle, you’ll need to purchase it from Eva Levante, located at the tower with Dawning Spirit and the Gift in Return Consumable. Dawning Spirit can be earned by completing Dawning Bounties, while Gifts in Return can be earned by giving Cookies to NPCs throughout the game. Once you have at least 1 Gift in Return and 25 Dawning spirit, you can directly purchase a Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle from Eva.

You also have a small chance of earning a Stay Frosty from opening the Gifts in Return. However, this method isn’t efficient as all of the other Dawning weapons are included in the Gifts, so your chances of specifically earning the Pulse Rifle is not high. The best method would be to purchase one from Eva, as mentioned above.

What is the God Roll for Stay Frosty in Destiny 2? Answered

The Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle, unfortunately, isn’t a “standout” weapon. It has a solid perk pool with good stats, but nothing about it truly makes it a step above the rest. However, it’s still a pretty solid weapon to use in PVP content, and thus, the God Roll you should be looking for is Moving Target and Desperado.

Moving Target will grant the gun increased handling and target acquisition when aiming down sights, while Desperado will increase the rate of the fire of the gun when you reload after a precision kill. These perks work well with one another as Moving Target will ensure you earn kills a little easier, and then once you get a precision kill, Desperado will mow down enemies with ease. It’s a solid pairing overall, but there are definitely better options in the Kinetic slot.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to make Lucent Crunch, or how to make Burnt Edge Transits.

