How to Get Dawning 2022 Armor in Destiny 2

The Dawning holiday event has hit Destiny 2 and sent Guardians into an overdrive of festive cheer. Is it because of all the snow? Perhaps. But it’s probably more likely due to the fact that there’s some awesome-looking Dawning armor up for grabs. Here’s what you need to know to get the Dawning armor in Destiny 2.

How to Get Dawning Armor in Destiny 2

There are two ways to acquire the new Dawning Armor in Destiny 2 for the 2022 version of the event.

The easiest, quickest, and most direct way is just to pony up some real-life cash, purchase some Silver via the Eververse Shop and then buy the full set of armor for the class of your choice. A full set of armor costs 1500 Silver which equates to about $15 USD.

Keep in mind that you must buy each class separately. In other words, by purchasing the Titan Dawning armor set, you don’t get Warlock and Hunter too.

The second way to get Dawning Armor, without paying for real money, is to use the Bright Dust you’ve acquired over the months and years from completing weekly and seasonal challenges. They have a steep Bright Dust cost, 6000 per set, but if you have been diligently saving up, it’s not an insurmountable amount. If you don’t have enough, get cracking on seasonal challenges and see if you can gather enough before the Dawning event ends.

If you can’t afford it, at the very least you can still get into the Dawning spirit by participating in the Holiday Oven and cookie sharing event which can reward you with lots of great weapons such as the new version of Zephyr, a stasis sword.

That’s all you need to know for how to get Dawning armor during Destiny 2’s yearly holiday event. For more on the game, be sure to check out our Year 4 Beyond Light wiki guide.

Related Posts