How to Fix Oven Not Working in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

Destiny 2’s Dawning event for 2023 is in full swing, and players are out and about in the solar system collecting ingredients for their Holiday Oven in order to bake cookies for the NPCs on Eva Levante’s “nice” list. In this guide, we’ll go over how to fix the ‘Eva’s Oven not working‘ issue so you can get back to spreading holiday cheer.

How to Fix Dawning Oven Not Working in Destiny 2

If you’re here, you’re probably someone who is an extremely eager player who has already started to farm some ingredients and is trying to start baking in your Holiday Oven and is finding that you aren’t allowed. There aren’t any known bugs that are preventing people from baking. Instead, what is likely happening is that you have tried to start making cookies before advancing the quest from Eva Levante.

To fix the Holiday Oven not working issue, go back to Eva Levante and progress her quest until you’ve delivered a character their preferred baked good. After that, you’ll have full reign of Eva’s Oven for the Dawning event and should be able to bake cookies without issues. From what we’ve gathered, this remains to be the case in the 2023 version of the Dawning event.

If you aren’t sure where to find Eva’s Oven, you can obtain it through your Quest Menu. Players can then utilize Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 from their inventory. In return, you can utilize various ingredients, like Perfect Taste and Personal Touch, for various recipes. Guardians will gradually earn these items throughout their adventures, so be sure to participate in all the activities for more resources.

Hopefully, that solved your issues with Eva’s Oven in Destiny 2 Dawning event, and you can go back to grinding for some of the new loot. For more Destiny 2 Dawning content, check out a few of our helpful guides below, including how to farm Dawning Spirit.