Destiny 2 All Strand Abilities Explained

The Lightfall DLC is just a few weeks away in Destiny 2, and Bungie has finally revealed a full breakdown of each class’s new Strand abilities. From swinging around like Spiderman, clawing enemies down like Wolverine, or creating little monster minions like Doctor Strange, Strand opens the door to endless possibilities. That said, each class has its own unique abilities that help set them apart while also sharing some. So today, let’s discuss all of the Strand abilities in Destiny 2.

To make things simple we’ll go over all of the abilities that are shared between the classes first, and then dive into the individual class abilities.

Debuffs

Image Source: Bungie.net

Strand is introducing three new debuffs that each class can gift their enemies with. These include:

Suspend – A suspended PvE enemy is lifted off the ground for a brief duration and is essentially disabled. In PvP, suspended players are lifted off the ground but can still move (slowly), and can shoot their weapons.

– A suspended PvE enemy is lifted off the ground for a brief duration and is essentially disabled. In PvP, suspended players are lifted off the ground but can still move (slowly), and can shoot their weapons. Unravel – Attacking an unraveled enemy will cause threads to burst out of the enemy and attack other nearby enemies. Once hit, the target will also become unraveled.

– Attacking an unraveled enemy will cause threads to burst out of the enemy and attack other nearby enemies. Once hit, the target will also become unraveled. Sever– A severed enemy is less capable of affecting the material world, reducing their damage output as well.

On top of that, each class will have access to a new ability called Woven Mail, where Guardians are covered in a protective armor that reduces incoming damage. However, in PvP activities, the damage reduction will only apply to body-shot damage, headshots and Melee damage will remain the same.

Fragments

Image Source: Bungie.net

At this moment in time, only four Fragments have been revealed for Strand thus far. These include:

Thread of Ascent – Activating your Grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants increased handling and airborne effectiveness for a short time.

– Activating your Grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants increased handling and airborne effectiveness for a short time. Thread of Fury – Damaging targets with a Tangle grants Melee Energy.

– Damaging targets with a Tangle grants Melee Energy. Thread of Finality – Finishers generate Threadlings.

– Finishers generate Threadlings. Thread of Warding – Picking up an Orb of Power grants Woven Mail.

At this time we do not know how many fragments that are left, nor do we know how many will be there on release. Bungie has stated that similarly to Stasis, more Aspects and Fragments will release in future seasons.

Grenades

Image Source: Bungie.net

Finally, each class will share three distinct Grenade abilities with one another. One of which includes the infamous Grapple that’s been shown off in trailers. These Grenades include:

Grapple – Grapple yourself to objects or use it to cross long distances with ease.

– Grapple yourself to objects or use it to cross long distances with ease. Threadling Grenade – Splits into three projectiles that weave into Threadlings upon impact.

– Splits into three projectiles that weave into Threadlings upon impact. Shackle Grenade – Acts as a bola, detonating in a suspending blast and sending out smaller secondary bolas to suspend nearby enemies.

Next up, it’s time to discuss the unique abilities of each class, starting with the Warlocks.

Warlock (Broodweaver)

Image Source: Bungie.net

Each class has a form of “identity” to them that allows them to feel unique from one another. For Broodweavers, their ability to summon Threadlings is unrivaled, and they have plenty of abilities that will enable them to do so. Starting with their aspects:

Weaver’s Call – On Rift cast, the Warlock weaves three Threadling eggs, which hatch into Threadlings when they hit a surface. Any perched Threadlings are converted into additional eggs.

– On Rift cast, the Warlock weaves three Threadling eggs, which hatch into Threadlings when they hit a surface. Any perched Threadlings are converted into additional eggs. Mindspun Invocation – This aspect improves several other abilities:

– This aspect improves several other abilities: Grapple – When you execute a Grapple Melee, three Threadling eggs will appear from the target.

– When you execute a Grapple Melee, three Threadling eggs will appear from the target. Threadling Grenade – You can consume your grenade to generate a full complement of perched Threadlings.

– You can consume your grenade to generate a full complement of perched Threadlings. Shackle Grenade – You can consume your Shackle Grenade to gain a buff, creating a suspending detonation on every kill.

On top of that, they also have a unique Melee attack:

Arcane Needle – a deadly projectile which track targets, causing high damage and unraveling them upon impact.

For the first time ever, this unique Melee ability also has three charges, which can be used in quick succession. All of these abilities accumulate into their Super ability:

Needlestorm – a deadly combination of burst damage and aerial denial. On cast, the Warlock conjures Strand matter into a fusillade of hardened spikes, launching them forward with a wave of their hand. The missiles will stick into enemies and the environment alike before detonating and reweaving themselves into an army of Threadlings that will hunt down any survivors.

Hunters (Threadrunner)

Image Source: Bungie.net

Hunters are combining heroes like Spiderman and Indiana Jones as their identity with Strand. They combine the movement capabilities of Spiderman by swinging around with two charges of their Grapple, while then creating a lasso to quickly wrangle in their opponents.

Two aspects will be available for Hunters:

Ensnaring Slam – While in the air, press the air-move input to slam downward, suspending all nearby enemies.

– While in the air, press the air-move input to slam downward, suspending all nearby enemies. Widow’s Silk – Grants an additional Grenade charge. The Hunter’s Grapple ability creates a persistent Grapple Tangle when it latches, which fully refunds Grenade energy when grappled to. Hunters can use this ability to set up chains of grapple points that their entire team can use, greatly enhancing their ability to quickly move around in combat and or/traverse the environment.

Next up is their Melee attack:

Threaded Spike – the Hunter hurls out a rope dart that bounces between enemies, damaging and severing them before returning to the Hunter. Upon its return, it grants Melee energy for each enemy hit. Hunters can also catch the rope dart by pressing the Melee input at the right time; perfecting that timing will grant additional Melee energy.

Finally, their Super ability:

Silkstrike – When activated, the Hunter uses their Grapple to freely move through the world in third-person view, while also throwing their rope dart to strike down enemies. The rope dart has a Light and Heavy attack while using the Super. The Light attack is meant for single opponents and can be use in the air or on the ground; when on the ground, the Hunter can chain attacks seamlessly. Hitting an enemy with the tip of the dart deals extra damage and will cause it to explode if defeated. The Heavy attack has the Hunter swing the rope dart around in a 360-degree arc, damaging all nearby enemies. This attack can be used both in the air and on the ground.

Titan (Berserker)

Image Source: Bungie.net

Titans, if you’ve wanted to become Wolverine in some shape or form, then you’re getting your wish. Berserker Titans create large blades of Strand to charge their enemies and slice through them.

Starting with their aspects:

Into the Fray – Destroying a Tangle weaves Woven Mail onto the Titan and nearby allies. In addition to reducing incoming damage, wearing Woven Mail will also grant increased Melee energy regeneration.

– Destroying a Tangle weaves Woven Mail onto the Titan and nearby allies. In addition to reducing incoming damage, wearing Woven Mail will also grant increased Melee energy regeneration. Drengr’s Lash – When the Titan casts their class ability, the Titan will blast forward a powerful ripple in reality, suspending enemies that are caught in the shockwave’s path.

Like Warlocks, Titans have a Melee ability that grants them three charges:

Frenzied Blade – With a press of the Melee button, the Titan dashes forward and slashes at their enemies with their Strand arm blades, severing victims and decreasing their damage output. This attack can be chained when used in quick succession.

Last but not least is their Super ability:

Bladefury – Like Hunters, the Titan super, Bladefury, has a Light and Heavy attack. The Light attack is a supercharged version of the Frenzied Blade, and each Light attack that connects increases the next attack’s speed that tops out after three hits. Connecting these Light attacks will charge energy for the Heavy attack, which will hurl a pair of projectiles forward that seek out enemies, suspending and damaging them on impact.

That’s everything you need to know about all of the Strand abilities in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to complete the Heavy Loadout challenge, right down below.

Related Posts