Week 9 of Season of the Seraph is underway in Destiny 2, and more seasonal challenges have been released for players to complete. One such challenge is called Heavy Loadout, where players must defeat enemies with Machine Guns. However, some players need clarification on how to complete the task efficiently. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Heavy Loadout challenge in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Heavy Loadout Challenge Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To complete the Heavy Loadout challenge, you must defeat enemies with Heavy Machine Guns; sub-machine Guns will not count towards the completion. Defeating opposing Guardians in PvP will grant double progress, as heavy ammo is not easily obtainable. You must also defeat powerful enemies in the Heist Battlegrounds seasonal activity.

Defeating enemies with Heavy Machine Guns is very straightforward, and they can consist of any enemy type in any activity in the game. Based on similar challenges, you’ll need to kill roughly 100 enemies with a Heavy Machine Gun to complete this part of the challenge. The second part is a little trickier to deal with.

Powerful enemies consist of Orange and Yellow-bar targets. Thankfully, you only need to defeat 35 of them, but they don’t spawn as commonly as regular Red-bar enemies do, so it may take a couple of runs of Heist Battlegrounds to complete this portion. However, with the proper setup, you should be able to complete this challenge in one to two runs of the activity.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Heavy Loadout challenge in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to complete the Absolutely Stunning challenge or how to complete the Icy Singularity challenge.

Related Posts