Champions in Destiny 2 are always a hot topic to discuss. Sometimes they’re easy to defeat, and other times, they’re controller-smashing difficult. That said, a new seasonal challenge called Absolutely Stunning has been released, where players must venture out and battle them. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Absolutely Stunning challenge in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Absolutely Stunning Challenge Explained

You’ll need to “stun” 50 Champions across the game to complete the Absolutely Stunning challenge. You do not need to defeat the Champion you stun. This counts for any Champion in the game, no matter the race of the enemy or the activity they are found in. With that in mind, we need to figure out what activities in the game provide the most Champions to encounter.

First and foremost, Nightfalls will be your best friend. Depending on the difficulty you choose, a typical Nightfall can range from 5-20+ Champions. Of course, the higher the difficulty, the more Champions will spawn. If you aren’t adept at Nightfalls, then the next best option will be Legend or Master Lost Sectors. On average you’ll find 5-10 Champions in a Legend Lost Sector. Use the appropriate mods to stun the Champions within, and you’ll complete this challenge in under an hour.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Absolutely Stunning challenge in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to complete the Icy Singularity challenge or how to get the Wendigo Grenade Launcher.

