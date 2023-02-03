Is it chilly in here or is it just me?

Season of the Seraph has entered Week 9 in Destiny 2, and a new seasonal challenge has been released for Guardians to complete. The Cosmic Chill challenge tasks players with venturing into the Vanguard playlist to defeat some enemies in a specific way. However, the wording is confusing to some players. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Cosmic Chill challenge in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Cosmic Chill Challenge Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Cosmic Chill challenge states, “Defeat Combatants with Void or Stasis effects in Vanguard playlists.” This is where things get tricky as challenges usually don’t say the word “effect” in them. However, we’re here to clarify that whenever the word “effect” is stated in any given challenge, it means ability. Thus, to complete the challenge you must hop into the Vanguard playlist and defeat enemies with Void or Stasis abilities.

The Vanguard playlist comprises three activities: OPs, Nightfalls, and Grandmaster Nightfalls. Vanguard OPs would be the most efficient way to complete the challenge in terms of speed/timing, but Grandmaster Nightfalls will grant more progress since it’s a higher-difficulty activity.

No matter what activity you pick, a Void Titan with the Heart of Inmost Light Exotic chest piece or a Warlock with the Contraverse Hold Exotic arm piece can finish this challenge with little to no effort, as they can spam Void abilities at will. Hunters might struggle a little bit more with this challenge as they can’t spam abilities as the other two classes can.

That's everything you need to know on how to complete the Cosmic Chill challenge in Destiny 2.

