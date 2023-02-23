Is the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass Worth It? Answered

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC is rapidly closing in, and the questions regarding the expansion have exploded onto the scene. Specifically, players want to know whether or not the Lightfall Annual Pass is worth buying when they purchase the game. So today, let’s answer whether or not the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass is worth buying.

Is Destiny 2’s Lightfall Annual Pass Worth The Purchase?

Image Source: Bungie.net

For the short and sweet answer, yes, the Lightfall Annual Pass is absolutely worth purchasing. It costs $100 to buy the Annual Pass, which might seem like a lot at first, but you need to look at it from another perspective.

The DLC costs $50 to purchase, then afterward, to continue to enjoy the game throughout the year, you’ll typically spend $10 roughly every three months to buy the season pass for whatever season is featured, which accumulates to $40 spent throughout the year for all of the seasons.

Finally, the additional 10$ comes from the cool cosmetics that come with the Annual Pass, such as an Exotic Emote, Emblem, Exotic Ghost, Exotic Sparrow, and you even gain early access to a new Exotic Auto Rifle, the Quicksilver Storm. You’ll also be granted its catalyst when the DLC releases as well.

Overall, while the $100 may seem steep at first, realistically, if you’re an avid Destiny 2 player, you’ll spend up to $100 anyway throughout the year. Purchasing the Annual Pass will save you the trouble of buying new seasons when they release, which is also a nice bonus. In the end, the Lightfall Annual Pass is, without a doubt, worth buying.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass is worth buying. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like where we rank all of the expansions, and more below.

Related Posts