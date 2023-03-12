Best Gear for Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid (Warlock, Titan, & Hunter)

Image Source: Bungie.net

You’ll need the best of the best gear to defeat this raid!

Destiny 2’s newest Raid, Root of Nightmares, has finally been released for all to enjoy. However, a lot of Guardians are having trouble completing it, mainly due to not knowing what the best gear to use is and how one’s class affects this. So today, let’s get over the best gear for each class to use in the Root of Nightmares Raid in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid Best Gear to Use

Warlock

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

It’s no secret that Warlocks are currently the strongest class to use in endgame PvE content. But what makes them so strong? Simple: The combination of their abilities with certain Exotic armor pieces. These Exotics are, without question, the strongest to use in any PvE content, such as Nightfalls, Dungeons, and, of course, Raids. These include:

Nezarec’s Sin – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Contraverse Hold – Exotic Gauntlet

– Exotic Gauntlet Starfire Protocol– Exotic Chest Armor

Starfire Protocols are undoubtedly the strongest Exotic Armor piece to use in challenging PvE activities. When used in conjunction with the Well of Radiance super, Warlocks can out-damage any other class in the game while getting their super back immediately, making them virtually unkillable while standing in a Well of Radiance. While the contest modifier is active, they can even survive point-blank attacks from the final boss of the Root of Nightmares raid, Nezarec, which is mind-boggling.

Nezarec’s Sin and Contraverse Holds are meant for Void builds, which will be needed for the first two encounters of the Raid. They both do the same thing in that securing Void kills gives you more ability regeneration, so it’s personal preference on which piece you choose. That said, both pieces will work wonders for you during the Raid.

Titan

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Titans will play more of a support and defensive role during the Raid. Thus, we want gear that can allow us to do so efficiently. The best equipment for Titans is as follows:

Aeon Safe – Exotic Gauntlets

– Exotic Gauntlets Heart of Inmost Light – Exotic Chest Armor

– Exotic Chest Armor Cuirass of the Falling Star– Exotic Chest Armor

Aeon Safe will be essential during the third and fourth encounters of the Raid, as performing Finishers on yellow-bar enemies will spawn Heavy ammo for the whole team which is immensely beneficial.

Heart of Inmost Light will allow you to regain your abilities at an exceptional rate, allowing you to use your grenade and melee abilities more often. This will be essential for the first two encounters due to their high enemy density.

Cuirass of the Falling Star is more of a one-off Exotic to use that could be really helpful for the final encounter if you need to do extra damage. That said, it can also help quickly deal with yellow-bar enemies like the Tormentors, which can be a huge pain to deal with.

Hunter

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Like Titans, Hunters will end up falling into a support role during Raids. That said, they can also put in some decent work at Ad clear during the first two encounters with the proper setup. The best gear for Hunters would be the following:

Aeon Safe – Exotic Gauntlets

– Exotic Gauntlets Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk – Exotic Chest Armor

– Exotic Chest Armor Orpheus Rig– Exotic Leg Armor

In the case a Titan can’t do it, having a Hunter with Aeon’s Safe will be ideal. They can become invisible using the Void subclass too, allowing them to get Finishers to create Heavy ammo for the team more safely.

Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk and Orpheus Rig serve separate roles with the Void subclass. Gyrfalcons will increase your Void weapon damage after you become visible, making it a great choice to deal with many enemies quickly. A Void LMG-like Commemoration would be a great choice to use.

On the other hand, Orpheus Rig can help create more Orbs of Power when you use your Tether, allowing your allies to get their supers quickly which is always a massive benefit for everyone.

That’s everything you need to know regarding the best gear for each class for the Root of Nightmares Raid in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides and related content down below.

