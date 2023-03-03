Destiny 2 Lightfall Best DPS Weapons

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC has finally been released for all to enjoy, and very soon, a brand new raid will enter the scene. New raids are always brutal to play, as no one knows what weapons will be good or not for DPS against the bosses. That said, we can still discuss some choices we know will be good options to lean on, no matter the boss we encounter. So today, let’s discuss the best DPS weapons for Destiny 2: Lightfall.

PSA: This list is in no specific order.

Izanagi’s Burden

If there’s ever been a weapon considered to be “O’l Reliable” for DPS in Destiny 2, then without a doubt, it’s the Izanagi’s Burden Exotic Sniper Rifle. While snipers have more or less taken a back seat in the DPS meta for quite some time now, Izanagi’s will always be relevant thanks to its Exotic perk, Honed Edge, which converts its four rounds into one shot that deals massive damage.

This weapon works great in combos with heavy weapons that rely on reloading themselves and, in all likelihood, will be very important for the upcoming Lightfall raid. You can grab this gun from the Exotic Kiosk in the tower.

Witherhoard

Speaking of Auto-loading combos, the Exotic Grenade Launcher, Witherhoard, is arguably an even better option than Izanagi’s Burden. This weapon can stick to a boss, deal damage over time, and allows you to use a heavy ammo weapon as the main damage dealer.

Ad control, DPS, ease of use, Witherhoard does it all, and it’s safe to say this weapon will have plenty of use during the Lightfall raid. You can acquire it from the Exotic Kiosk.

Xenophage

Lightfall gave LMGs a massive buff in damage, and the Exotic LMG, Xenophage, was also included in the buff. Xenophage has always been a great weapon to use, but unfortunately, it was sidelined when Linear Fusion Rifles took over the meta.

However, when combined with the Exotic Titan chest piece, Actium War Rig, Xenophage can now compete with the likes of other Exotic heavy weapons like Gjallarhorn and more. This will be a great option if the boss is a considerable distance away, especially for bosses with annoying crit spots. This weapon can be obtained from the Exotic Kiosk in the Tower.

Heritage

Moving away from Exotic weapons, we have the Legendary Slug Shotgun, Heritage, from the Deep Stone Crypt raid. While we have yet to determine how the boss fights will go down, having a close-range Heritage is an excellent option if you have to get in the boss’s face. Examples could be the Caretaker fight from the Vow of the Disciple raid, where you literally stand in front of the boss during some portions of the fight.

Overall, it would be best if you always had multiple options for numerous situations, and Heritage is a must-have weapon for close-range scenarios. This weapon can be obtained from the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Cataclysmic

Last but not least, the king of the previous DPS meta, the Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle, Cataclysmic. Linear Fusion Rifles as a whole got slapped with a 15% damage nerf, but in situations where the boss has a big crit spot you can shoot for a long time, like Oryx, for example, then having a Linear Fusion Rifle like Cataclysmic will be very important here.

This gun, in particular, is still the best Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle in the game, and unless a new one arises, it will remain that way for the foreseeable future. You can acquire it by completing encounters in the Vow of the Disciple raid.

That’s everything you need to know about the best DPS weapons for Destiny 2: Lightfall. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how Guardian Ranks work, and more below.

