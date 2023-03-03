Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks Explained: What They Are & How to Increase Guardian Rank

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 has been a work in progress for over six years, with veteran studio Bungie carefully crafting the current product to be engaging and rewarding. However, one of its biggest criticisms was how inaccessible it could be for new players joining at various points of the game’s lifecycle. Looking to remedy that problem, Bungie has introduced the Guardian Ranks: a new method of making new players feel welcome. If you’re unsure of what this system is, fear not; here’s everything you need to know about Guardian Ranks, including an overview of the system and how to increase your rank.

What Are Guardian Ranks in Destiny 2? Answered

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

As mentioned, Guardian Ranks are a new system of making Destiny feel like a more welcoming experience for new players. It’s a structured ranking system that aims to guide new, and veteran, players with a set of tasks to complete. Completing these tasks will earn you rewards, increase your Guardian Rank, and help you familiarize yourself with the ins and outs of Destiny 2.

If you’re brand new to Destiny 2, open up your inventory, and head over to journey to get an overview of where you stand in-game. Experienced players will have a few levels over new players, but fear not because you’re journey is a long one!

How to Increase Guardian Ranks in Destiny 2

In total, there are eleven Guardian Ranks to achieve. However, at the time of writing this, seven are only available, as the rest will most likely be unveiled as new seasons and content is added in.

To increase your Guardian Ranks, you simply have to complete the objectives that are tied to the level you’re in. Once you do that, you’ll level up your overall Guardian Rank. Veteran players will already have a higher starting point as they’ve been playing Destiny 2 for some time, so the majority of this segment relates to new players. Below, you’ll find all seven active ranks and their requirements for completion:

Guardian Rank 1: New Light

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Guardian Rank 2: Explorer

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Vanguard: Complete the New Light quest, “A Guardian Rises.”

Guardian Rank 3: Initiate

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Explore Neptune First Contact: Complete “First Contact.” Point of Contact: Meet the destination vendor on Neptune.

Explore EDZ Discover EDZ: Land in Earth’s European Dead Zone, otherwise known as the EDZ, and speak with Devrim Kay, located in the belfry of Trostland Church. EDZ Public Events: Complete public events in the EDZ.

Explore Nessus Explore Nessus: Land on Nessus and meet the eccentric AI, Failsafe, located in the wreckage of Exodus Black colony ship. Patrols: Complete patrols on Nessus. Lost Sectors: Complete Lost Sectors on Nessus.



Guardian Rank Four: Scout

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Light Subclasses Learning Light: Complete the “Learning Light” quest. Purchase Aspects: Purchase Aspects from Ikora Rey. Purchase Fragments: Purchase Fragments from Ikora Rey. Light Subclasses: Complete a Light subclass quest from Ikora Rey.

Gunsmith Meet Banshee-44: Talk to Banshee-44. Glimmer: Collect Glimmer. Legendary Shards: Collect Legendary Shards. Enhancement Cores: Complete Gunsmith bounties to earn Enhancement Cores. Arming Up: Purchase weapons from Banshee-44.

Gear Modification Shaders: Apply shaders to your gear. Upgrading Your Ghost: Equip and Economic or Tracking mod on your Ghost.



Guardian Rank 5: Adventurer

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Exotic Quest Acquire Riskrunner: Complete the Exotic weapon mission “Spark of Hope” to obtain Riskrunner. Masterwork Riskrunner: Obtain the catalyst for Riskrunner, complete the objectives and then Masterwork Riskrunner.

Playlists Acquire Vanguard Bounties: Acquire bounties from Commander Zavala. Vanguard Ops: Complete Vanguard ops. Complete Vanguard Bounties: Complete Vanguard bounties in Vanguard Ops. Commendations: Commend other players in Vanguard Ops. Meet Lord Shaxx: Learn about the Crucible from Lord Shaxx. Meet Drifter: Learn about Gambit from the Drifter.

Collections Collect Weapons: Increase the number of Legendary weapons in your collection. Collect Armor: Increase the number of Legendary armor pieces in your collection.



Guardian Rank 6: Veteran

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Gear Progression Modify Armor: Equip slot-specific mods on armor. Armor Energy: Increase the energy level of a piece of armor. Masterwork Weapons: Increase the Masterwork level of a weapon. Enhancement Materials: Aquire Enhancement Prisms.

Power Soft Cap: Increase your Power to the soft cap of 1750. Vendor Challenges: Complete weekly vendor challenges to acquire powerful rewards.

Trials Trials Introduction: Talk to Saint-14 to learn about Trials of Osiris.



Guardian Rank 7: Elite

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Lightfall Lightfall Campaign: Complete the Lightfall campaign. Earn the Respect of Nimbus: Increase your vendor reputation with Nimbus in Neomuna. Weekly Campaign Missions: Complete the weekly Lightfall campaign mission in Neommuna

Season of Defiance Season Rank: Increase your Season rANK. Seasonal Challenges: Complete Seasonal Challenges from the current Season. War Table Ranks: Increase your reputation level with the War Table. War Table Upgrades: Purchase upgrades from the War Table. Verglas Curve: Defeat targets with the Exotic bow Verglas Curve. Seasonal Playlist Rewards: Increase your reputation with the Vanguard Ops, Crucible, or Gambit vendors.

Seasonal Artifact Seasonal Artifact: Obtain the current Seasonal Artifact. Seasonal Artifact Perks: Activate perks from your Season Artifact. Artifact Power Bonus: Increase your Power bonus from the Seasonal Artifact.

Nightfall Threats and Surges: Complete Nightfalls while using a subclass that matches the current surge. Platinum Rewards: Complete Nightfall and earn Platinum rewards.

Champions Unstoppable Champions: Stun Unstoppable Champions. Barrier Champions: Stun Barrier Champions. Overload Champions: Stun Overload Champions.

Commendations Giving Gratitude: Commend other players in a Nightfall activity. Liked: Increase your commendation score to 750.

Lost Sectors Solo Legend Lost Sectors: Complete Legend Lost Sectors solo. Flawless, Solo & Legendary: Complete a Legend Lost Sector solo without dying.

Power Powerful Cap: Increase your Power to the powerful cap of 1800. Pinnacle Rewards: Earn pinnacle rewards from Gambit, Nightfall, or Crucible weekly challenges.



That’s everything you need to know about Guardian Ranks in Destiny 2, including how to earn them and how to increase your rank. Check up on our related section below for more Destiny tips and tricks to make Lightfall a bit easier for you.

