How to Get Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow in Destiny 2

The launch of Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion brings a wealth of new content to the game. From an entirely new campaign to new areas for Guardians to explore, and of course, new weapons. Of the new weapons that are released, players typically flock to the exotics, as their intrinsic perks give them interesting abilities in combat, especially with bows. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the Verglas Curve Exotic Statsis Bow in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow Guide

If you want this item with no hassle, then you can simply obtain the Verglas Curve Stasis Bow from the Season Pass. Each new season of Destiny 2 brings with it a season pass weapon, and the newest is Season 20, named Season of Defiance.

For players who have the Season 20 Season Pass, they will immediately unlock the Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis bow upon logging in for the first time. Like other previous seasons, those who are free-to-play and do not have a season pass will unlock the bow at season pass level 35.

What Does the Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow Do in Destiny 2?

Players can obtain the Verglas Curve with the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Bows have always been a quality weapon in Destiny 2, allowing players to strike at their enemies from long ranges. The Verglas Curve is no different, however, each time a player lands a kill with the bow using the iron sights, they will build up a stack of Hail Barrage. This allows them to unleash all of the arrows built up from Hail Barrage as a volley of stasis arrows upon hip-firing.

These stasis arrows will also be able to freeze any enemies hit directly by them and cause stasis crystals to form on any hard surfaces. This obviously gives you a distinct advantage in combat, regardless of whether you’re in PvE or PvP for Destiny 2.

For now, that is everything you need to know about how to get the Verglas Curve Exotic Statsis Bow in Destiny 2. For more information on Destiny 2 Lightfall content and how-to guides for the additional exotics, check out all of the related content we’ve got down below.

