Top 5 Best Exotic Weapons for PvP in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 is a game with high-octane gunplay and a truly fantastic arsenal in place for players to use. Whether participating in PvE in raids or strikes or taking it to PvP for the Crucible or Trials of Osiris, there’s something for everyone. Since PvE and PvP are drastically different, it can be difficult for those trying to get into it to know which are the best exotic weapons for PvP in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Since many enemies in a PvP environment will not be standing still, and the gunplay is much different, PvP weapons rely on a few different things to determine which are the best. This is of course the reliability of the weapon, and its TTK (time-to-kill), which, just like it sounds, means the time it takes to kill a Guardian. The TTK is very important because, in PvP, milliseconds count. Therefore, those who really wish to dominate their fellow blueberries should try one of these top 5 weapons for PvP in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

No Time to Explain (Pulse Rifle)

A potent exotic pulse rifle, No Time to Explain is capable of taking out foes from way across the map with ease. While it does suffer at extreme ranges, players who pick up this pulse rifle will be able to destroy their foes at mid-long range.

What makes this pulse rifle so great, besides just being a good well-rounded weapon, is the intrinsic perk, Rewind Again. This perk makes it so when you score enough critical hits, a tear will open through time and create a portal which has bullets from another time period come and attack foes. What this basically means is it makes a turret that automatically hits enemies for even more damage.

Le Monarque (Combat Bow)

Do not let the looks of this beautiful bow deceive you, this is one of the most destructive weapons in the Crucible in Destiny 2 in the right hands. This is because a well-placed critical hit from this will almost 1 shot a Guardian, allowing them to be picked off with ease from the other team, or follow up from the Le Monarque user.

Additionally, the weapon causes poison to afflict the target on a perfect draw, not only dealing light damage over time but preventing the passive healing. In the Crucible, these precious seconds without healing count – and players who are not prepared can find themselves meeting their doom to this powerful bow.

Hawkmoon (Hand Canon)

Almost anyone who has spent any time in PvP has probably found themselves getting domed by Hawkmoon – a very powerful hand cannon. That’s because, with the right combinations of perks, this weapon becomes incredibly easy to take out foes with – especially with the Opening Shot and Rangefinder perks. These can make scoring a headshot quick and easy.

The best part about this weapon is that the last round in the chamber becomes more powerful for each critical hit scored from the rest of the magazine without reloading. This means that a properly built-up final round can one-shot Guardians.

Because of the power of the final round in the chamber, players will need to make their shots count, but if they can get good utilizing this amazing weapon, they will be able to drop foes from across the map before they even know what happened.

Crimson (Hand Canon)

Hand cannons are one of the staples of PvP in Destiny 2, and while the Crimson is technically a hand cannon, it’s clearly a bit different. That’s because instead of firing one round per trigger pull, the Crimson fires a 3 round burst. With excellent recoil and the ability to heal the user to full life and completely refill the magazine if they land a kill with a critical hit, it becomes amazing in PvP.

This is because in PvP, especially in 6v6, you can be defeating a target or two, but then someone comes around the corner and hits you – with anything – and because you are one shot, it’s over. The Crimson can help to prevent this, keeping players fully healed and ready to go in between battles.

Dead Man’s Tale (Scout Rifle)

The Dead Man’s Tale is a weapon that is just amazing in almost every way. It’s a scout rifle with iron sights that provide a clear view of the area, and amazing perks that make it a force to be reckoned with.

One of the more unique aspects of this weapon is that players do not need to ADS so much, due to the ability to simply hip-fire with increased speed and accuracy. This, combined with the Cranial Spike trait causes it to be a very fast-firing and deadly weapon.

The trait works by building up reload speed, damage, target acquisition, and range per stack until it reaches 5 stacks. At this point, the hip-fire rounds per minute increases by 50, and damage is reduced by 20%. This makes it absolutely insane to hip-fire with and can put down all but the toughest and most mobile foes with ease.

While there are still a lot of other weapons that can stand out in PvP, players who use these will surely shine as they are the best exotic weapons to use in PvP in Destiny 2 Lightfall. For more information and tips on other aspects of Destiny 2, check out our other guides here.

