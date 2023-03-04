Best Void Warlock Build for Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie

Warlocks have always been a powerful and fun class to play in Destiny 2. With the new Lightfall expansion, players will want to make sure that they can breeze through the new content as fast as possible. One of the ways they can do that with ease is by using the best Void Warlock build in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Best Void Warlock Builds

In Destiny 2, each subclass is known for bringing its own unique powers, buffs, and debuffs to the table that can ensure each one feels rewarding to play. For Void, players will be able to benefit from the following abilities:

Buffs:

Devour: Feast on the energy of your defeated foes. Final blows restore you to full health, grant grenade energy, and extend Devour.

Void Overshield: You are armored with a protective barrier of Void Light. Reduces damage taken from combatants.

Invisibility: You vanish from sight and do not appear on radar. Performing offensive actions will end Invisibility.

Debuffs:

Volatile: The target is afflicted with unstable Void energy and will explode upon taking additional damage.

Weaken: The target takes increased damage and has their movement speed slowed. Afflicted combatants have difficulty firing accurately.

Suppressed: The target is afflicted with unstable Void energy and will explode upon taking additional damage.

Additionally, the Void Warlock has an item they can pick up called Void Breaches, which grant class ability energy when picked up.

With each of these buffs and debuffs at the player’s disposal, they will be able to dominate their foes, whether they participate in PvE or PvP. For those who want the ultimate Void Warlock build in Destiny 2 Lightfall, here is a build that will ensure players can feel like a true unstoppable Guardian – by utilizing the Devour buff heavily.

One of the best parts about the Void subclass is the ability to quickly regain lost health upon defeating enemies via the Devour perk. Those with a high enough resilience stat, they can easily mow through crowds of enemies without breaking a sweat. Getting this to work requires a few different items.

Best Void Build Exotic Weapons

Thorn (Exotic Hand Cannon)

One of the best parts about either Thorn or Osteo Striga is the fact that they fire special bullets that cause foes to become poisoned. For the Osteo Striga, when foes are defeated, they explode – spreading the poison. For the Thorn, the bullets have piercing and can hit multiple enemies with 1 shot.

Osteo Striga (Exotic Submachine Gun)

While the weapon will have to come down to player preference, the Osteo Striga has seeking projectiles that can make hitting a target a breeze in PvE. Thorn sits in a much better spot for those who prefer to PvP.

Still, each one of these items, combined with a specific Warlock exotic, the Necrotic Grip gloves, turns these weapons from strong into near-broken levels of destruction.

Best Void Build Exotic Armor

Exotic Armor: Necrotic Grip (Gloves)

The Necrotic Grip gloves allow the player to use their melee ability to poison their foes, and when they expire, they will then explode, and spread that poison to other enemies. As foes die from the poison, they will refresh the player’s melee ability.

However, with the Thorn or Osteo Striga equipped, the bullets will actually proc the effects of the gloves, meaning the piercing bullets of the Thorn will cause rows of enemies to explode, and Osteo Striga can mow down crowds easily.

Additionally, with the Devour effect activated, by slaying an enemy with a Void ability, players can keep it up almost permanently by just getting 1 kill every 10 seconds. With the chained poison and explosions, it’s possible to take just 1 shot and chain reaction kill the entire room. Try it, it’s insane.

Aspects

Aspects are what players can assign to their subclass to get special abilities. For Void Warlocks, the two aspects they want to have are Feed the Void and Child of the Old Gods. These provide the following benefits:

Feed the Void: Defeat an enemy with a Void ability to activate devour.

Defeat an enemy with a Void ability to activate devour. Child of the Old Gods: Cast your Rift to summon a Void Soul. When you damage an enemy with your weapon, your Void Soul will launch itself towards them and detonate nearby, attaching draining tendrils that deal damage and weaken the target. When your Void Soul deals damage, it restores either melee and grenade energy (if running Healing Rift), or health (if running Empowering Rift) back to you. Defeating an enemy who is being drained grants Rift energy.

Of course, having Devour up is important for this build and survival, so Feed the Void is necessary. The Child of the Old Gods is great because it refunds both melee and grenade energy when using it, and players will always want to run the healing rift for maximum heals.

Fragments

Fragments are an important part of any build, and players can use them to further refine their build. For this Void Warlock build, players will want to choose Fragments that can either give resilience, or those that can augment the Devour aspect of the build. The recommended Fragments are:

Echo of Leeching: Melee final blows start health regeneration for you and nearby allies. Increases resilience by 10.

Melee final blows start health regeneration for you and nearby allies. Increases resilience by 10. Echo of Exchange: Melee final blows grant grenade energy.

Melee final blows grant grenade energy. Echo of Domineering: After suppressing a target, you gain greatly enhanced mobility for a short duration and your equipped weapon is reloaded from reserves. Defeating suppressed targets creates a Void Breech. Increases Discipline by 10.

After suppressing a target, you gain greatly enhanced mobility for a short duration and your equipped weapon is reloaded from reserves. Defeating suppressed targets creates a Void Breech. Increases Discipline by 10. Echo of Persistence: Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield, and Devour) have increased duration. Decreases Recovery by 10.

Mods

Mods have recently been updated in Destiny 2 Lightfall, and players can now change them out with ease for free. While there are some mods that stand out, players can primarily play around with the mods to see which works best. In addition, mods such as Reloader mods and Targeting mods can be changed depending on the type of weapons a player prefers to use.

Ideally, players want to stack Resilience mods to reach 100 Resilience, which provides 30% damage resistance. Combined with damage resist mods depending on the type of content being done, players can take a lot of punishment, and combined with Devour, they will have a very hard time dying.

With this build, players should be able to fire Thorn near endlessly, as it reloads via Remnants, and apply poison AoE to an entire area, all while healing themselves almost continuously. For those looking for the best Void Warlock build in Destiny 2 Lightfall, this is a very strong contender.

