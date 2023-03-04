Best Void Hunter Build for Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC has been released, and alongside it comes a brand new darkness subclass, Strand. However, until you fully master the power of Strand, you’ll probably stick to your Light subclasses. Void Hunters, in particular, are a solid choice to use while on Neomuna, the new destination. So today, let’s discuss what the best Void Hunter build is for Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Best Void Hunter Build

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

With the Exotic chest piece, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Void Hunters have become a master at using Volatile rounds, which generate Void explosions when defeating enemies. The Void subclass also received an abundance of top-tier seasonal mods to work with, giving it the edge over other subclasses this season.

With that in mind, we want to capitalize on our ability to keep our ability uptime high while maintaining our Volatile rounds. The Armor Mods go as follows:

Helmet: Void Siphon x1, Heavy Ammo Finder x1, Ashes to Assets x1

Void Siphon x1, Heavy Ammo Finder x1, Ashes to Assets x1 Arms: Firepower x2, Bolstering Detonation x1

Firepower x2, Bolstering Detonation x1 Chest: Charged Up x1, Concussive Dampener x1

Charged Up x1, Concussive Dampener x1 Legs: Recuperation x1

Recuperation x1 Class Item: Bomber x1, Time Dilation x1, Utility Kickstart x1

With these mods, we will be able to keep our ability regeneration high, which is key as Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk revolves around you dodging a lot to activate Volatile rounds. Speaking of which, here are the weapons we’ll use while Volatile rounds is active:

Best Void Hunter Weapons

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Since we’re using Volatile rounds, we must use Void weapons to let them shine effectively. Any Void weapon will work well with this build, but for the most efficient results, SMGs and LMGs will provide the greatest benefit, as you can continue to spray down enemies with ease.

Void SMGs such as Funnelweb (the one in the image above) and Unforgiven will provide the best results, but any other one will work just as effectively. LMGs such as Commemoration (the one in the image above) or Corrective Measure from the Vault of Glass raid will provide even more remarkable results as they can damage the tankier enemies with little issue.

Overall, Void Hunters have a lot of options to work with during Season of Defiance and Lightfall, and until they can master Strand, they’ll have no problems mowing through content with this build.

That’s everything you need to know on the best Void Hunter build in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like what the best Void Warlock build is, and more below.

Related Posts