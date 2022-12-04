Microsoft Flight Simulator Newark & Liege Airports, Boeing 757 Gets New Screenshots & Video; Austin Released

A2A Simulations also provided an update about the AccuSim Piper PA-24-250 Comanche for MSFS.

Today, third-party developers had relevant news to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including aircraft and scenery.

We start with Drzewiecki Design, which shared another look at its upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

They’ve been working on it for 10 months and they hope to be done by the end of next week, getting the product ready for release.

Next, is a new look at Liège Airport (EBLG) in Belgium from M’M Simulations, showing some of the buildings and the ATC tower.

Screenshot via Drzewiecki Design Screenshots via M’M Simulations

We also get a small development update from A2A Simulations about the much-anticipated high-fidelity AccuSim Piper PA-24-250 Comanche.

Apparently, the aircraft is close to entering its beta testing phase.

“The current Accu-Sim Comanche continues to be worked on at a feverish pace and we’re just days from Dudley test flying it, then if all goes well, to our beta team. Every aspect of Accu-Sim has been re-done with the future in mind. This new system is light years ahead of what we had before and will carry us 10 years or more into the future. However we can still experience delays. Once the beta team has it for say two weeks, we will know more about its true release state.”

We also get a new look at the cargo door animation for the Boeing 757 by Blue Bird Simulations. This is still (obviously) work in progress.

Lastly, DominicDesignTeam released another major airport in the United States, Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (KAUS) in Texas.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $20 plus applicable VAT, and it comes with the following features.

PBR Textures

Dynamic Lighting

Real Ground Markings

Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt

Custom jetway

Custom animation object, passenger animation, bus airport animation…

Screenshots via DominicDesignTeam

